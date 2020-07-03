2020 40 Under 40: JESSE M. PELTIER

JESSE M. PELTIER, 30

PRESIDENT & COO, P&H CASTERS CO. INC.

People of a certain age will remember the days when grocery store carts built up static electricity and made the simple act of shopping a shocking experience. That was the case in 2003 when Jesse M. Peltier started his career at P&H Casters Co. Inc.

“Jesse was instrumental in conceptualizing, prototyping a design and developing an ‘anti-static’ wheel’ … that effectively dissipate the static electricity,” said David Hicks of P&H Casters, who nominated him.

That wheel is now the standard in the industry for anti-static shopping cart wheels.

Same story with wheels that developed a flat spot and made carts bumpy, wobbly and difficult to push. The industry had tried to solve that problem for decades.

Peltier and his engineering team ultimately developed a wheel that was not only able to withstand abuse in the field, but was also more durable than industry standard polyurethane shopping cart wheels, Hicks said.

Peltier was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, and earned an MBA from Texas Christian University in 2011.

In the 18 years Peltier has led P&H’s transformation from an eight-person Mom and Pop company to a $50 million global enterprise, “he has also built and inspired an organization to pride itself on quality products, product knowledgeable customer-centered service, detail-oriented manufacturing and production, an efficient and cost effective supply chain and a well-educated and strategically placed sales team,” Hicks said.

The company’s product offerings to a full spectrum supplier of material handling products due to Peltier’s willingness to try new things.

Peltier is actively involved in his church, The Village Church in Southlake. He’s also a volunteer hockey coach and assistant youth soccer coach with the Colleyville Soccer Association.

And, there’s this: Peltier and his wife are avid chicken farmers and are environmentally friendly by gardening and composting.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

The business at the end of the street where I lived, Modern Fence. I did all the grunt work at age 12 and absolutely loved the chance to work with such cool older guys and serious power tools.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

The Goonies, just a great movie with all the challenges in life encompassed with a solid 80s flair!

What other profession would you like to try?

I always wanted to work as an architect. I think that would be a fun change of pace and allow me more time at home with my family.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My first real supervisor, Dan Westerman. He was the first person to take notice of my skillset and help me hone them at a young age. He allowed me opportunities to grow and lead from a young age. Those chances accelerated my career as well as his with our successes together. We made a great team and I will forever be indebted to his mentorship.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I always knew I wanted to be working with people and in sales. I loved solving problems and helping people from a young age. Making a profit from the transaction just made it that much more exciting.

What is your favorite song?

All I do is Win, DJ Khalid

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

I brought a photo of my family who has supported me through my career and personal development, making me the man I am today. Without them I couldn’t have accomplished near as much. A hat representing TCU where I learned so much and really gained the knowledge necessary to grow in my field. And a wheel that we make here in town. These wheels are the root of what we supply to the world and I truly enjoy working with our team, clients and partners.