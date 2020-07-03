2020 40 Under 40 Joseph Cronkhite

JOSEPH CRONKHITE, 36

VP, SALES SITE LEADER, BANK OF AMERICA

When the banking industry came under tough scrutiny a few year ago, Joseph Cronkhite helped create a behavioral sales coaching plan to focus not on sales results, but on how his

teammates were interacting with customers.

Through the measurement of quality, client experience results and operational metrics, his team scored top in many different performance metrics. Since the launch of the program, it has

taken on different identity’s and has been launched in different segments of his organization, said (we assume) his totally unbiased nominator, Kortney Cronkhite.

Cronkhite was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, relocated to Fort Worth in 2009 and recently moved to Midlothian.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business, management, marketing and related support services from Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio.

Cronkhite is a member of the Military Support Affinity Group as well as the Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership Advancement at Bank of America. He was nominated for the Diversity and Inclusion Award within Bank of America in 2018 and 2019 for his dedication

to making the work environment a diverse and inclusive place.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

From a Midwest company by the name of Wolohan Lumber. I enjoyed learning about construction and all of the different types of building materials.

To this day, I still apply the skills I learned while working there. I really enjoy refinishing old pieces of furniture and finding fun things to do around the house.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

Definitely the movie Rudy. I had a lot of similarities in my life that relate to his story. I grew up in a Midwestern home with relatively conservative values. The one thing that was instilled in me when I was young was that I was going to college. I was the first in my family to attend, and I was a walk-on for the football team. I later earned my degree and was an NCAA first team all-conference linebacker.

What other profession would you like to try?

I would definitely want to try my hand at detective work. If I ever get to retire, I would love to have my own private investigative agency.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or

she was important.

I have had a lot of special people in my life help give me direction and open the door to

opportunities. My No. 1 fans, my Mom (Lynne), Dad (Steve) and wife (Kortney) were the driving

influence behind the outcome of those opportunities.

My mother who would give me her last $20 when she would come visit me at college, has an

unconditional love for her family that I can only hope to try and mirror in my life. My father who always encouraged me to follow my heart, led by example and showed what passion can turn into if you are true to yourself and act with integrity at all times. And my amazing wife and mother tour three children, who I have been through this crazy journey with over the 10 years, is the wind in my sail, the conviction behind my passion and the love of my lifetime.

What is your favorite song?

Thunder by Imagine Dragons.

Tell us about your photo shoot prop. A sign and my running medals. Bank of America has challenged its employees and customers to ask themselves, “What would you like the power to do?” My “power to” is promoting a healthier workplace while connecting through our community. In 2019 I decided to begin running 5k races to support charities and foundations across the DFW Metroplex. This year, I began my own campaign to run 100 miles for charity by participating in 33 differen