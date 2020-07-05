2020 40 Under 40 Lacy Abbott

LACY ABBOTT, 40

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, HUMAN RESOURCES, FIRST COMMAND FINANCIAL

Lacy Abbott started at First Command Financial Services in the operations department in 2005 and moved to Human Resources a year later.

“I spend much of my time coaching and supporting leaders and employees in order to elevate the performance of the organization. One of the most rewarding parts of my job is being a true partner to the business and building long lasting relationships built on trust,” Abbott said.

The nomination from First Command said that Abbott developed the company’s New Employee Immersion program to help acclimate new hires to the organization and to educate the workforce on the customers – military families – and the challenges they face.

Abbott developed and for years led the Advisory Committee for Employees, coming up with fun ways to engage employees and help make the First Command culture and environment fun, the nomination said.

Abbott was born in Sweetwater, Texas, and received a degree in business from Texas A&M in Commerce. While at First Command, she earned a master’s in Human Resource Management from Tarleton State University.

She is certified as a Professional in Human Resources, and was named HR Professional of the Year by Fort Worth HR in 2018.

She is on the board of Fort Worth HR as a co-chair Director of Membership.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

I started working for a law firm the summer before my junior year of high school. I stayed with that firm through the remainder of high school and the first couple of years of college. While my first official job was in fast food, the law firm prepared me for the real world.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I can remember watching the Indiana Jones series and the Back to the Future series over and over.

What other profession would you like to try?

I find employment law fascinating (which I realize makes me weird). If I were not on the HR track, I would consider going to law school and working in employment law.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

I was lucky enough to marry my best friend, Nathan, who I met when I was only 15. He’s one of the smartest people I know and handles himself with humility and integrity. He inspires me daily.

My parents have always been my biggest supporters. My dad always told me that nothing good in life comes easy as he modeled hard work, strong ethics and dedication in his own career. My mom always enforced the golden rule of treating others the way you would want to be treated as she has lived her life serving and loving on others.

Lastly, I was blessed to have four sets of grand-parents who were very active and present in my life. Each and every one were salt of the earth people who would do anything for anyone. The time I spent with those members of the Greatest Generation is priceless and had a heavy influence on me early in life.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I’m still not sure if I have that nailed down. I love my job because I get to problem solve and make a difference daily. That’s where my real joy is found.

What is your favorite song?

Only Jesus, Casting Crowns

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My props represent two things that have changed my life the most. The first is the Bible that my husband gave me early in our relationship. The second is a tiny pair of boots for the baby boy we are expecting later this year.