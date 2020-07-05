2020 40 Under 40 Logan Speights

LOGAN SPEIGHTS

CO-FOUNDER/CTO, PROXXY

Co-founded by Logan Speights, Proxxy provides remote chief of staff services to small and medium-sized business executives by managing administrative tasks while simultaneously introducing best practices and strategic initiatives designed for the client’s growth stage.

“Logan has been instrumental in helping our company, Saddleback Leather Company, put in systems and processes to help us to scale. … We wouldn’t be where we are today without Logan’s influence,” said one of several nominators, Jonathan Munson of Saddleback.

“By rethinking the Talent Supply Chain, Proxxy is growing a better breed of leadership in small/medium sized businesses,” said Michael Pratt of Panamplify.

Speights and his wife, Elizabeth, also own TripleEights, providing interim and fractional executive services focusing on COO, CTO and CMO along with special projects.

He’s also a board member of Digital Fight Club, a unique event held all across the nation that brings experts face-to-face to literally fight through the latest trends in their industry.

And he volunteers with TECH Fort Worth as a mentor to help small and growing businesses tackle their problems and achieve their goals.

“I volunteer with Logan at TECH Fort Worth as mentors. He brings so much to the table and is an excellent mentor, not only from a marketing aspect but also from a business background. He brings his A-game every time,” said John Burt of PEAK Performance Group.

Speights is a 2003 graduate of Abilene Christian University.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from? The Houston Rockets – I was a ball boy starting in

1994. My first two years with the team were the two championship seasons, and since I was officially on the payroll, I got championship rings too!

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

Being an 80s kid, I loved the old cartoons He-Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles etc., but MacGyver was my hero. He was always able to solve the problem and come up with a creative way to win the day, and then for games, Zelda. I loved the problem-solving aspect of the game, and I still do.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

I have been lucky to have so many great people in my life from my parents to teachers through early bosses that laid the foundation for who I am today.

But none if it would be possible today without my wife, Dr. Elizabeth Speights. She has always encouraged me and had my back through all of the ups and downs this thing called life throws our way. She is my partner in life as well as our company TripleEights.

She has enabled me to become the best version of me that I can be. On top of all of that she is incredibly successful in her own right. She has her Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Therapy, and is an adjunct professor at three different universities. She is building her own counseling practice and homeschooling our daughter on top of it all. Any of my success is only because I have her in my corner.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I’m still not sure if I know what I want to be when I grow up. I have pivoted several times in my career so far. I am sure I will do it again.

What is your favorite song?

For Whom the Bell Tolls, Metallica S&M. I love the full orchestra behind Metallica and the musicality in the opening of that song is staggering. I would say this is one of the best albums of all time.

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

Welding helmet and woodworking tools. At my core I love to build. It doesn’t really matter the medium. Professionally I love building companies, audiences, brands and technology, but personally I also enjoy building furniture, cabinets and projects out of metal and wood.