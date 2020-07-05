2020 40 Under 40 Nick Bendian

NICK BENDIAN, 35

MARKETING MANAGER, WILLIAMS TREW

Nick Bendian has an amazing capability of working with many personalities and finding out of the box solutions, whether it’s marketing, advertising or goal setting. He cares about lasting relationships and embraces the company culture, said nominator Martha Williams of Williams Trew Real Estate.

Bendian is from Kansas City, Missouri, and moved to Fort Worth in 2002 to study journalism with an advertising and public relations major and a business minor at Texas Christian University and has been here ever since.

He previously worked at Warren Douglas Advertising, Schaefer Advertising Co. and Concussion, now PAVLOV, before joining Williams Trew.

He’s an active member of Christ Chapel Church and has been involved with the TCU Alumni Association and the Vision Fort Worth Steering committee. He’s treasurer of the American Advertising Federation-Fort Worth and has been co-chair and chair of the annual ADDY awards.

At Williams Trew, he works with more than 100 agents with many dif­ferent ideas and is creative in coming up with marketing ideas for each individual agent.

“Nick has been such an asset for our company. He has a wonderful calm personality and is able to deal with multiple agents, corporate of­fices and a great problem solver. He has two small children and juggles work, his home life and his community involvement beautifully,” Williams said.

He and his wife, Blaire, married in 2013 and have two children – Luke, 3, and Jane, 3 months.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

I coached a swim team during the summers in high school for suburban swim league. We had about 125 kids on the team.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

Sesame Street was a favorite TV show growing up. It has had a special place in my heart ever since.

What other profession would you like to try?

Even with the toxic political environment, I’ve always been curious about getting into politics.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

Can’t pick just one. My parents have always been incredible role models for me. They have taught me to be kind to everyone, have a good work ethic, to be dependable, be generous with your time, gifts and resources, to live life to the fullest, and to not take yourself too seriously. I’m lucky to call them my friends and parents.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

There was a movie in the early 2000s called What Women Want. It starred Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt and it revolved around working in an adver­tising agency. It opened my eyes that marketing was not just about pretty pictures, it was about understanding the psyche of people and finding a way to change their behaviors. I thought that was so fascinating.

What is your favorite song?

Not sure it’s my favorite, but this is a fun one: How You Like Me Now?, The Heavy.

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

What started out as just a Halloween costume contest in the first advertising agency I worked at evolved into an annual tradition to come up with the most creative hand-made costumes I could think of. When I interviewed at Williams Trew, everyone hyped up the Halloween costume contest so much that I knew this was going to be the place for me. So, I took on my most ambitious costume and built a homemade Big Bird costume out of upholstery foam, felt and hundreds of yellow feathers that were individually hot glued.