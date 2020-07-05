2020 40 Under 40 Sara Grenier

SARA GRENIER, 38

DIRECTOR, BKD LLP

Sara Grenier is a leader in BKD’s Fort Worth office and the Dallas-Fort Worth Not-for-Profit team. She makes time to also be involved as the board chair of Child Care Associates and to speak for the Texas Society of CPAs in addition to her normal client load, said Jennifer Oldham of BKD who nominated her.

“She is also a developer of people to ensure that they are getting the skills and opportunities to advance in their careers. She leads by example and is a role model for others to follow,” Oldham said.

Grenier helped build and grow the company’s not-for profit practice in Texas, including providing audit and consulting services to foundations, higher education institutions and federally qualified health centers.

“She is a technical resource for accounting and auditing issues throughout the firm,” Oldham said.

Grenier has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.

Grenier says she’s humbled and honored to be named to 40 Under 40.

“My husband is such a great support to me and I couldn’t do this without him. My family is so important to me, and being a mom is one of the greatest things in my life,” Grenier said..

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

I worked at Riverside Inn in Ozark, Missouri. My first job was checking coats and then was a hostess. It was a fine dining restaurant that was a speakeasy during the prohibition era and was supposedly haunted.

What other profession would you like to try?

I can’t imagine doing anything else. I love the way my job has changed through the years and how every day is different. It is great being able to have a part in every part of the business – from recruiting to coaching and developing staff to business development to providing unmatched client service to my clients.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

I can’t think of any one person that has been the most influential person in my life; I have had several throughout the different stages in my life. I have two aunts (one on each side of my family) who went to college. I was the first person in my immediate family to graduate from college, so their influence definitely helped me with that milestone.

I have had many people in my professional career who have showed me how to be a great mom while managing my work commitments. No matter how busy they were, they always made time to help me and kept a great attitude. I have tried to emulate them as I am now looked at as a role model.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I took an assessment in high school that matched me as an accountant and I was, like, who wants to do that? It’s not very flashy. But in college I knew I wanted to do something in business, but I didn’t know exactly what. I started taking the general classes and found out that accounting came fairly easy to me and I enjoyed it.

What is your favorite song?

Stronger, Kelly Clarkson.

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

I brought a Super Bowl towel commemorating the KC Chiefs Super Bowl win this year and a finisher medal from this year’s Cowtown half-marathon. My parents are huge Chiefs fans. They took me to my first game when I was 4 and I have been hooked ever since.