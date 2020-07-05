2020 40 Under 40 Tanner Alexander

TANNER ALEXANDER, 40

VP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, BRAZOS MIDSTREAM

Tanner Alexander has spent his entire career in energy-related business development and commercial roles and has extensive experience in asset development, acquisitions and divestitures and project management across multiple upstream and midstream business segments, said Meggan Morrison, who nominated him.

Prior to joining Brazos Midstream, Tanner held a variety of leadership positions at XTO Energy, where he began his career in 2003. Tanner is a contributor to Brazos’ success over the last year when it recapitalized for $1.75 billion.

“Tanner is a strong employee, a committed family man, an active participant in the Fort Worth community and all around great guy,” Morrison said.

“Besides my relationship with the Good Lord, the most important thing to me is my family! I have to be the luckiest guy alive getting to live life with my wife, Bree and our two boys, Easton and Hunter. They really are my world and I’m so excited to see where life takes us,” Alexander said.

He currently serves on two non-profit boards – Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in the Texas Panhandle and Folds of Honor, whose singular mission is to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

Alexander was born in Perryton in the Texas Panhandle and moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2002 after earning a BBA in marketing from Oklahoma State University.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

When I was 5 or 6, my Papaw would have us help pick veggies from the ranch, then sell them in front of his office during the summer. It was mostly a cash business, but my first pay day for sure!

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I spent most of my youth outside hunting, fishing or playing sports. These things influenced me way more than any movie or game.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

The person I am today is a reflection of how I was raised and a few people along the way helped to continue to mold me.

First and foremost are my mom and dad, two hardworking, unselfish, loving and generous people. I never had to question how much I was loved, I was shown daily, but I also knew that if I was out of line, I would be put back in. Most importantly they introduced me to Jesus Christ and helped teach me how to follow him.

Second, my Papaw. What I loved and love most about my Papaw, and I need to include my Granny in this as well, is how generous they are and were. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen two people with hearts like theirs.

Last, Lane Bates, a youth minister who moved into town during my high school years. I knew the Lord, but Lane showed me what it was like to pursue him daily. He used all things outdoors (rock climbing, rafting, camping, mountain biking and sports) to teach us about Jesus. It was what I needed and forever had an impact on my life.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

Like any kid, I had many ideas of what I wanted to be when I grew up. I’d be lying if I said one of those was an Oil Man. I had seen how hard the industry could be and really wanted nothing to do with it. Life has a funny way of working out though.

What is your favorite song?

Luke Bryan: Huntin, Fishin, Lovin Everyday

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

I chose to bring a framed picture of my family because they are my world and then my compound bow. Bow hunting is my passion and something that makes me feel most like me.