2020 40 Under 40 Taylor Hale

TAYLOR HALE, 35

VICE PRESIDENT PRECONSTRUCTION/ESTIMATING, MUCKLEROY & FALLS

Taylor Hale is a natural leader, says nominator Max Falls of Muckleroy & Falls. He has more than 15 years of experience in the commercial construction industry, including field engineer, project manager, preconstruction manager and, for the past six years, vice president of Pre-construction/Estimating at Muckleroy & Falls.

Hale’s estimating expertise and managerial talent along with previous 40 Under 40 Honoree Zach Muckleroy (VP Business Development) have had a huge impact in revenue growth at Muckleroy & Falls from $13 million in 2013 to $95 million in 2019, a 700% increase.

Taylor and his department spearheaded $136 million in contract awards in 2019.

Hale graduated from Paschal High School and holds a bachelor’s in construction engineering from Texas Tech University.

Hale demonstrated great confidence and entrepreneurship in 2014 at the age of 29 in leaving his bright career path with mega general contractor Austin Commercial for a potential stake in Muckleroy & Falls, Falls said.

Hale is now an equal partner in the company and will assume the role of president at the end of this year.

“He also takes great pride in taking his construction knowledge and creativity to restore older homes in the Fort Worth community during his free time. He has a passion for investment real estate and continues to add to his collection of income producing properties shared with his wife,” Falls said.

Where did your first paycheck come from?

I received my first paycheck working for the Optimist Club in Fort Worth selling Christmas Trees off of University Drive. Those Christmas Tree services might have been paid in cash. My first actual paycheck was from a boutique custom home decoration store off of Park Place in Fort Worth. I worked there one summer in high school.

What other profession would you like to try?

My initial thought is to be a professional golfer. That was my dream as a child and I still dream to be on the Champions Tour someday.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

This is such a hard question because I truly believe you can’t do anything alone and I have had so many influential people in my life.

My current business partners are tremendous people inside and outside of the office and were a big reason for my desire to join Muckleroy & Falls back in 2014. They have taught me so much and I want to be like them when I grow up.

The women in my life including my grandmother, mother and wife all have been influential in many ways. My grandmother is still a rock at 96 years old. My mom is one of my best friends that I talk to several times a week and value her perspective on any life subject matter. My wife has been at my side since I was 21 years old. My decision making at this time was short termed and she really helped me get moving in the right direction.

The following men in my family have all had and currently have a profound presence in my life. Each of them I look up to dearly and am so lucky to have them as mentors : Tom Hale (Dad); Bailey Brewer (brother 47 years old); and Cory Brewer (brother 50 years old).

What is your favorite song?

Parachute, Chris Stapleton. This is the song my oldest son Harrison and I listen to when we go hunting.

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My prop is a golf club as it is my passion outside of work/family. Most importantly, a picture of my family (wife and three boys) as they are my reason for everything.