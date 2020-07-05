2020 40 Under 40 Tommy Pistana

TOMMY PISTANA, 39

TEAM LEAD| REALTOR, THE PISTANA GROUP @ COMPASS

Tommy Pistana sees his clients as more than a transaction and no matter the state of his business or sale goal, always puts the needs of his clients first, said Haley Bookout of Compass Real Estate in her nomination.

“In rising from the valleys of real estate comes the recognition that if you focus on what you are good at and find the motivation in yourself to keep going every day, you will continue to find success in real estate no matter the state of the market,” Bookout said. “And I believe that Tommy’s foresight to realize this after only eight years in the business, and all before the age of 40, deserves recognition.”

In 2019, Pistana closed more than $50 million in home sales.

“Tommy’s work ethic, passion for the business and ability to build lasting relationships are what separate Tommy and The Pistana Group,” Bookout said. “Tommy is a strong Compass brand champion, has an aspirationally charismatic personality and has continued to grow his business in an ethical and relationship-driven manner.”

Pistana and his wife, Vanessa, have two daughters, Elle and Mia.

He’s involved in his daughters’ schools in Trophy Club, particularly Medlin Middle School and Lakeview Elementary. He’s a member of the Watchdog Program, a group of dads who volunteer at the school, and is also a member of the Medlin Men’s Group, which supports the school through mentoring.

Pistana graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in hospitality management and business.

But there’s more.

“I am an avid endurance athlete who has competed in numerous marathons and Ironman Triathlon’s across the country. In 2011 I competed in the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, and just last year I competed in the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon in San Francisco,” Pistana says.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

My first job and paycheck came when I was 17 working as a waiter for a small Italian Restaurant in Valley Ranch called Sofio’s. I worked there all the way through college.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I loved the movie Hoosiers growing up. I was a huge basketball fan to start and the entire story about the underdog overcoming adversity has always motivated me in life and business.

What other profession would you like to try?

I would like to one day get into real estate development.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My uncle, Joe Humphry. I’ve always looked up to him and learned so much from the way he carries himself not only in business but around others. He was there for me as a father figure, always providing sound advice and, most importantly, helping my mom out while she raised me through my grade school and college years. I took it for granted back then but now that I have a family of my own, I realize how special of a person Joe is and what a big impact he has made on me not only personally but professionally.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

At a very young age I always knew I was a people person and wanted to help others. My background in hospitality management I feel paved a clear path for my success in the real estate industry.

What is your favorite song?

Thunder, Imagine Dragons

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My daughters Elle (11) and Mia (8) are my props to highlight how important being a girl dad is to me. Mia is an excellent gymnast and has a passion for cheerleading. Elle is an awesome junior golfer with hopes to play college golf at TCU one day.