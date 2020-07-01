2020 Forty Under Forty: BRYAN WALSH, 39

BRYAN WALSH, 39

LEASING MANAGER, D&M LEASING

When it comes to leasing a vehicle, Bryan Walsh admits that he has a home field advantage.

He grew up in Fort Worth, went to Trinity Valley School for 13 years and went to TCU where he played on the school’s golf team from 1999 to 2004, when he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business.

Then he went to work for several years at Southside Trim with his mother Carol for a couple of years.

He started at D&M Leasing five years ago. The majority of his clients are all Fort Worth residents, and he leads the company in referral business.

“That’s how I’ve been able to grow my business through referrals and repeat retention business all through friends I grew up with and went to college with,” he said.

He and his wife, Evelyn, have two daughters who are 6 and 4, Winnie and Annie. He’s a member of the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, was president of the Steeplechase Club from 2006-2007 and is a member of the TCU Lettermen’s Association.

His mother and other family members are cancer survivors, and he has done the Susan G. Komen three-day 60-mile walk in Dallas and Washington D.C., for nine years.

“It has also been an experience each year that I most look forward to, and it teaches me something different each time that I have done it. Some of the bravest and strongest men and women I have met in my life are during this event each year,” he said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

My first paycheck came from Joe T. Garcia’s when I was 20 years old.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

My favorite movies growing up were Top Gun and Legends of the Fall.

What other profession would you like to try?

In addition to professional golfer, it would be a counselor or a musician.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

The biggest influencer in my life is my mother, Carol. She has owned her own business for 45 years, beat breast cancer, and now is a loving grandmother to my two daughters Winnie and Annie. She has taught me about work ethic, humility, and most importantly faith.

What is your favorite song?

Favorite song is tough, I love U2 and Dave Matthews Band. Satellite by Dave Matthews is probably at the top of my all-time favorites.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I knew early on in my life that I had the ability to speak well to others and to be relatable and confident at the same time. Being in the client service business, all of this applies to my job on a daily basis.

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

I used my golf bag from TCU as my prop, I played on the team there and it will always be one of the most cherished experiences of my life. It took me to so many incredible places as well as meeting lifelong friends, coaches, and teammates.