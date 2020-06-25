2020 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival canceled

The board of directors of Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc. (DFWII), producers of the 2020 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival, has canceled the 2020 edition of the MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival, originally scheduled to take place on April 16-19, then postponed to September. Cancellation is due to increasing Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns and governmental recommendations for restricting large gatherings in order to prevent community spread, the organization said in a news release.



MAIN ST.’s relaunch will be scheduled with overriding consideration given to public health and safety.



“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve come to the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival,” said Nina Petty, chairwoman of the Festivals and Events Committee for DFWII, and member of the DFWII board of directors.

“The safety and well-being of our festivalgoers, artists, entertainers, vendors, volunteers and sponsors remain our top priority, and we appreciate everyone’s continued support during these uncertain times,” Petty said.



“It’s an extremely difficult time for artists across the country,” said Jay Downie, festival producer. “We encourage everyone to visit our online artist gallery, browse through this year’s incredible lineup, and continue to support your favorite MAIN ST. artists who have been severely impacted by this year’s nationwide festival cancellations.”

Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization formed in 1988 to complement the work of Downtown Fort Worth Inc. by providing a funding pathway for charitable, educational and public-purpose activities, such as community festivals, affordable residential development, park improvements and management.

– FWBP Staff