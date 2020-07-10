3 things ‘ZeroZeroZero’ gets right about the cocaine trade



Kendra McSweeney The Ohio State University

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

Kendra McSweeney, The Ohio State University



(THE CONVERSATION) The Amazon Prime Video series “ZeroZeroZero” shows U.S. viewers an accurate picture of the modern cocaine trade that’s rarely seen on screen. It is loosely based on Italian journalist Roberto Saviano’s nonfiction book by the same name.

I study cocaine trafficking and U.S. drug policy, and the show reveals three truths that challenge the U.S. government’s justification for its war against cocaine trafficking in Central America and Mexico.