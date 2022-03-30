30 pianists chosen for Cliburn International Competition

FORT WORTH (NEWS RELEASE) – The Cliburn announces today the 30 competitors selected to participate in the Sixteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, taking place June 2–18, 2022, at Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.



A statement from Jacques Marquis, Cliburn president and CEO:

“The 30 competitors we announce today were selected solely on their artistry. We know that their extraordinary ability to communicate through music will touch the world when they take the Cliburn stage this June.

The Cliburn must and will remain true to its mission as an artist-supporting cultural institution, and we are dedicated to the power of this artform to transcend boundaries. We make no distinction between non-political artists based on their nationality, gender, or ethnicity. We stand firmly with the music community around the globe in its commitment to these ideals.

The hearts of the people of the Cliburn are with the valiant Ukrainians as they courageously defend their homeland from the Russian regime. What is happening goes against everything that humankind should stand for.”

2022 CLIBURN COMPETITORS

Ages listed as of Competition.

Tianxu An, China, age 23

Yangrui Cai, China, 21

Albert Cano Smit, Spain/Netherlands, 25

Dmytro Choni, Ukraine, 28

Federico Gad Crema, Italy, 23

Anna Geniushene, Russia, 31

Francesco Granata, Italy, 23

Arseniy Gusev, Russia, 23

Masaya Kamei, Japan, 20

Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus, 20

Honggi Kim, South Korea, 30

Elizaveta Kliuchereva, Russia, 23

Shuan Hern Lee, Australia, 19

Andrew Li, United States, 22

Yunchan Lim, South Korea, 18

Denis Linnik, Belarus, 26

Kate Liu, United States, 28

Ziyu Liu, China, 24

Jonathan Mak, Canada, 25

Georgijs Osokins, Latvia, 27

Jinhyung Park, South Korea, 26

Changyong Shin, South Korea, 28

Ilya Shmukler, Russia, 27

Vitaly Starikov, Russia, 27

Clayton Stephenson, United States, 23

Yutong Sun, China, 26

Marcel Tadokoro, France/Japan, 28

Sergey Tanin, Russia, 26

Yuki Yoshimi, Japan, 22

Xiaolu Zang, China, 22

SELECTION PROCESS

An initial screening panel consisting of pianists Roberto Plano (Italy), Michel Beroff (France), Jamie Parker (Canada), Lydia Artymiw (United States) and Dominique Morel (Canada) reviewed the record-breaking 388 applications, recommending 142 pianists to move forward. From those, the Screening Jury –Angela Cheng (Canada), Arnaldo Cohen (Brazil), Christopher Elton (United Kingdom), Alexander Kobrin (United States) and Anton Nel (South Africa/United States) – selected 72 to be invited to Fort Worth for the live Screening Auditions, March 6–12, 2022. That five-member Screening Jury then chose the 30 competitors, following the live auditions.

ABOUT THE COMPETITION

Widely considered one of the preeminent international music contests, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition exists to share excellent classical music with the largest international audience possible and to launch the careers of its winners every four years. Building on a rich tradition that began with its 1962 origins in honor of Van Cliburn and his vision for using music to serve audiences and break down boundaries, the Cliburn seeks, with each edition, to achieve the highest artistic standards while utilizing contemporary tools to advance its reach. The world’s top young pianists compete for gold in front of a live audience in Fort Worth, Texas, as well as a global online viewership of more than 10 million. Beyond cash prizes, winning a Cliburn medal means comprehensive career management, artistic support, and bolstered publicity efforts for the three years following.