Friday, October 23, 2020
38 & Vine wine tasting room reopens
38 & Vine wine tasting room reopens

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
38 & Vine reopened Oct. 24 with a new outdoor patio in compliance with the regulatory orders announced by Gov. Greg Abbott and Tarrant County.

“The past seven months have been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Being closed has been heartbreaking for both us and our staff.  We are so excited to open our doors again and to safely welcome Fort Worth back into Thirty Eight & Vine to enjoy an all new wine line-up and to see your smiling faces, “ co-owner Jennifer Demel said in a news release.

The tasting room offers the opportunity to sip, taste, pour, and savor from a selection of more than 40 international and American rotating wine selections.

Guests will still be able to select from 1, 3, and 6-ounce glasses of wine, but instead of using the self-pour dispensers servers, servers will assist guests as a COVID safety precaution (everyone will be seated and served).

In addition to their signature line up of vino, the beverage options will continue to include champagne and craft beer options exclusively from DFW breweries including Martin House, Wild Acre, and Deep Ellum, a news release said.

Guests can enjoy ready-made charcuterie boards, hummus plates, and small salads from My Sweet Roots and dessert options from Arlington bakery Gold Ribbon Confections. The reopening featured a new 500 square-foot patio seating area to accommodate 20 guests.

Location Details:

212 Carroll Street Ste. 130
Fort Worth, Tx 76107
www.thirtyeightandvine.com

