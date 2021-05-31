39th Annual Summer Dance Concert is back in-person

Celebrate the art of dance al fresco at Ballet Concerto’s 39th annual outdoor Summer Dance Concert on the lawn at The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth.

Four ballets are planned for each night’s performance. Ballet Concerto engages choreographers of national and international renown, and favorite professional dancers from ballet companies throughout the United States will return to perform, the dance company said in a news release.

Presented on the program will be Goyescas, which received its Ballet Concerto premiere in 2006 with choreography by Spanish dance master Luis Montero. Other works to be presented are Ballet Americana with choreography by founding artistic director Margo Dean with staging by artistic director Webster Dean, Haydn String Quartet in D minor by Ruben Gerding, professor of ballet at Southeast Missouri State University, and Ouroboros with choreography by Ballet Concerto resident choreographer Elise Lavallee.

This will be the second year presenting on the lawn at The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth. The site has adjacent parking that accommodates 800 cars. The performance site is situated amid numerous retail and restaurant businesses and has ample space for a large crowd that can socially distance as much as needed, the company said.

Ballet Concerto has presented this popular professional ballet performance to Metroplex audiences every summer since 1983.

Summer Dance Concert is supported in part by the Arts Council of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, Texas Commission on the Arts, the Amon G. Carter Foundation, the Ryan Foundation, the Dubose Family Foundation, and the Garvey Texas Foundation.

Ballet Concerto was incorporated in 1969.

Ballet Concerto

Thursday, June 24; Friday, June 25; Saturday, June 26; and Sunday, June 27

8:30 p.m. each night.

The Shops at Clearfork

5188 Monahans Ave.

Fort Worth, Texas 76109

PRICING:

Lawn seating is FREE

Reserved table seating is $50/seat

Tables for four are $250

Tables for eight are $500

No tickets are required for the free lawn seating Purchase reserved seats or tables:

(817) 763-5087

www.balletconcerto.com