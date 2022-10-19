41-year-old software engineer wins Cliburn Amateur finals

John Lee, a 41-year-old software engineer, won top honors Tuesday night in the Eighth Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall.

The American pianist’s first-place finish among six finalists in the competition for non-professional pianists age 35 and older earned him a $2,000 cash prize.

Second place and a 1,500 cash prize went to another American, 71-year-old Michael Slavin, a retired neuro-ophthalmologist.

Xavier Aymonod, a 46-year-old public transportation marketing director from France, finished in third place and won a $1,000 cash prize.

Tuesday’s final round completed seven days of competition featuring 39 of the best amateur pianists from around the globe.

In addition to the top three finishers, several competitors won special awards:

Jury Discretionary Award

Deirbhile Brennan, Accountant, 53, Ireland

$500 cash prize

Jury Discretionary Award

Sean Sutherland, Product Manager, 45, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines/Canada

$500 cash prize

Jury Discretionary Award

Noah DeGarmo, Physician, 44, United States

$500 cash prize

Audience Award

Masanori Murakami, Clinical Project Manager, 38, Japan

$500 cash prize

Serving as jurors for the competition were: