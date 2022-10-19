41-year-old software engineer wins Cliburn Amateur finals

John Lee, a 41-year-old software engineer, won top honors Tuesday night in the Eighth Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall.
The American pianist’s first-place finish among six finalists in the competition for non-professional pianists age 35 and older earned him a $2,000 cash prize.
Second place and a 1,500 cash prize went to another American, 71-year-old Michael Slavin, a retired neuro-ophthalmologist.
Xavier Aymonod, a 46-year-old public transportation marketing director from France, finished in third place and won a $1,000 cash prize.
Tuesday’s final round completed seven days of competition featuring 39 of the best amateur pianists from around the globe.
In addition to the top three finishers, several competitors won special awards:
Jury Discretionary Award
Deirbhile Brennan, Accountant, 53, Ireland
$500 cash prize
Jury Discretionary Award
Sean Sutherland, Product Manager, 45, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines/Canada
$500 cash prize
Jury Discretionary Award
Noah DeGarmo, Physician, 44, United States
$500 cash prize
Audience Award
Masanori Murakami, Clinical Project Manager, 38, Japan
$500 cash prize
Serving as jurors for the competition were:
- Pamela Mia Paul, jury chair (United States)
- Peter Czornyj (United Kingdom)
- Alessandro Deljavan (Italy)
- Valery Kuleshov (United States)
- Carol Leone (United States)
- Alex McDonald (United States)
- Spencer Myer (United States)