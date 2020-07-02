7-Eleven makes vacation wake-up with coconut coffee

Love coffee?

Love the taste of coconut?

7-Eleven may have an answer. Coconut coffee.

Back by popular demand, limited-edition coconut coffee is a sweet, creamy coconutty concoction made with 100 percent Arabica beans.

Customers who have not already redeemed their seven FREE cups can try the tropical delight for free through August 9. Participating 7-Eleven stores are offering seven FREE any size hot beverages and/or FREE any size fountain drinks per 7Rewards loyalty member through its 7-Eleven mobile app this summer. Redeemed all 7 cups? You can purchase any size hot coffee for $1 or Big Gulp drink for just 49 cents* through 7Rewards for the rest of the summer.

“As more and more of us are dreaming of a trip to an exotic locale this year, it’s time to find other ways to treat ourselves,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “While we might not be saying ‘Aloha’ to the beach this summer, we can say ‘Mahalo’ for seven free cups of coconut coffee – one of many treats and drinks 7-Eleven customers can grab for a quick and delicious escape.”

For those who want to take it to the next level, 7-Eleven is offering a coffee hack that can only be found in-store. Just mix the coconut coffee with mocha latte to create a coconut mocha, known as the “Coco Loco Mocha.”