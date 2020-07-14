Stream, KRS renovate 2 Stockyards buildings, Austin-based Western brand to open first Fort Worth store

Stream Realty Partners and KRS Realty Advisors have completed a two-building renovation project that brings 12,000 square feet of fully-modernized office and retail space to the historic Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth.

KRS purchased and began renovating the two buildings in February of this year. Located at 2341 N. Main Street, the first property features 7,220 square feet of divisible space and will serve as a flagship location for Austin-based western brand Tecovas who has leased 3,474 square feet. The remaining 3,746 square feet is available for lease and ideal for a restaurant, café, bar or showroom given the exceptional proximity to Tecovas, according to a Steam news release.

2341 N. Main. Courtesy photo

Improvements to the property include a renovated building exterior and facade, a new patio area, which will span the full length of the building along Main Street, additional lighting along the exterior and updated landscaping.

“Opening our newest store in Fort Worth not only provides us prime visibility, but places the Tecovas brand within walking distance of one of the most unique and iconic destinations in North Texas,” said Paul Hedrick, founder & CEO, at Tecovas. “Continuing to expand our footprint in the region is a key part our brand’s future and this new location will help us continue to create an amazing experience for our customers.’’

The second property at 111 NW 24th Street, situated next to the 2341 N. Main Street building, is a historic single tenant renovation that offers 5,520 square feet complete with mezzanine space, ample parking, and convenient access to numerous retail shops and restaurants. Originally built in 1930 and formerly used as the Stockyards Post Office, the renovations to the building showcase a revitalized building exterior and interior, new perimeter windows and updated storefronts along 24th Street.

111 NW 24th St. Stockyards Courtesy photo

“We are thrilled to be a part of the resurgence of the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, which provides such rich and meaningful history,” said Kerby Smith, principal, KRS Realty Advisors. “We are extremely pleased to have a premium Texas-based brand like Tecovas as a major tenant and look forward to adding more attractive concepts moving forward.” Stream‘s Cullen Donohue, senior associate, and Vic Meyer, associate, are representing KRS Realty Advisors in leasing the properties. “It’s a privilege to be a part of an exciting project near the heart of the Stockyards,” said Donohue. “As renovations were recently completed at both buildings, we look forward to adding more tenants to the project and furthering the rebirth of one of the most highly trafficked areas in Fort Worth.”