A 40 Under 40 Night at the Coyote Drive In

By FWBP Staff
2020 40 Under 40 at Coyote Drive In Photo by Robert Francis
  • Lacy Abbott
  • Nikki Belshe
  • Jonathan Cranz
  • Joseph Cronkhite
  • Andrea Davis
  • Karanae Duane
  • Coco Fontao
  • Sara Grenier
  • Taylor Hale
  • Megan Henderson
  • Laura W. James
  • Shay Dial Johnson
  • Chris Katri
  • Julie Knudsen
  • Bassel C. Kordor
  • Brian C. Krafft
  • Melody Kresser
  • Jeremy Molinar
  • Gregory Monroe
  • Marcus Morris
  • Elizabeth Northern
  • Jesse Peltier
  • Danielle Nicole Pierce
  • Tommy Pistana
  • Brett Poulos
  • Laken Rapier
  • David Rettig
  • Logan Speights
  • Angela Thurmond
  • Dustin Van Orne
  • Michelle Craven Vinson
  • Bryan Walsh
  • Ashley Wellman
  • Ty Williams
  • Holly Yarborough
  • Gabriel Linton Starling
  • Victoria Puente
  • Jolie and Sonny Burgess

The 2020 Fort Worth Business Press 40 Under 40 took place June 9 at the Coyote Drive In in Fort Worth under the stars with the honorees broadcast on the really big screen.

Because of COVID-19, this year’s event was delayed and was held at the Coyote Drive-In to allow for more social distancing.

The presenting sponsor was the University of Texas at Arlington College of Business Executive MBA. Gold sponsors were D&M Leasing and the Kimbell Art Museum. Bronze sponsors were Kelly Hart & Hallman, Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth and First Financial Bank. Supporting sponsors were Southside Bank and Hunt’s Golden State Transportation Service.

