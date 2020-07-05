A 40 Under 40 Night at the Coyote Drive In

Lacy Abbott

Nikki Belshe

Jonathan Cranz

Joseph Cronkhite

Andrea Davis

Karanae Duane

Coco Fontao

Sara Grenier

Taylor Hale

Megan Henderson

Laura W. James

Shay Dial Johnson

Chris Katri

Julie Knudsen

Bassel C. Kordor

Brian C. Krafft

Melody Kresser

Jeremy Molinar

Gregory Monroe

Marcus Morris

Elizabeth Northern

Jesse Peltier

Danielle Nicole Pierce

Tommy Pistana

Brett Poulos

Laken Rapier

David Rettig

Logan Speights

Angela Thurmond

Dustin Van Orne

Michelle Craven Vinson

Bryan Walsh

Ashley Wellman

Ty Williams

Holly Yarborough

Gabriel Linton Starling

Victoria Puente

Jolie and Sonny Burgess



















































The 2020 Fort Worth Business Press 40 Under 40 took place June 9 at the Coyote Drive In in Fort Worth under the stars with the honorees broadcast on the really big screen.

Because of COVID-19, this year’s event was delayed and was held at the Coyote Drive-In to allow for more social distancing.

The presenting sponsor was the University of Texas at Arlington College of Business Executive MBA. Gold sponsors were D&M Leasing and the Kimbell Art Museum. Bronze sponsors were Kelly Hart & Hallman, Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth and First Financial Bank. Supporting sponsors were Southside Bank and Hunt’s Golden State Transportation Service.