77.3 F
Fort Worth
Friday, September 11, 2020
Culture A brief history of chocolate – and some of its surprising health...
CultureFood

A brief history of chocolate – and some of its surprising health benefits

By AP News
ice cream in clear glass cup
Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash

Other News

CCBP

Former Penney’s executive named CFO at UNT Dallas

FWBP Staff -
The University of North Texas at Dallas announced that Arthur Bradford, a successful finance leader in the corporate sector, has been named...
Read more
Entertainment

Premiere screening of Rhyner documentary to take place at Granada Theater

FWBP Staff -
The Old Grey Wolf is known far and wide in North Texas for his stint at legendary radio station KZEW and as...
Read more
Culture

A brief history of chocolate – and some of its surprising health benefits

AP News -
Liam Corr, University of Huddersfield Chocolate in all its...
Read more
Culture

A progressive party: Eat. Drink. Cowtown

FWBP Staff -
With the cancelation of the 2020 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival, event leadership instead shines a spotlight on local restaurants and...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

k.nykyforova

Liam Corr, University of Huddersfield

Chocolate in all its forms is something that I, along with many others like to indulge in on an almost daily basis. But chocolate as it’s enjoyed today is quite different from when it first arrived in Europe from South America around the 16th century.

To the indigenous Aztec people, cocoa was consumed as a drink and held great cultural and medicinal significance. It was almost viewed as a panacea that could cure various ailments, including fever, diarrhoea, fatigue, angina and tooth decay.

The Aztec belief that cocoa was a divine elixir was probably due to the notion that it was a gift from Quetzalcoatl, the Aztec god of wind and wisdom. Perhaps this is why Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus named the plant Theobroma cacao, from the ancient Greek words “theos” meaning god and “broma” meaning food – “food of the gods”.

It’s more likely though that the reason for any potential benefits is due to the high concentration of polyphenols found in natural cocoa – known as cocoa flavanols. Polyphenols are antioxidant compounds in fruit and vegetables that protect the body from free radicals, which in excess have been linked to various diseases. So while cocoa may not be the cure-all it was once believed to be, research shows it’s more than just a guilty pleasure.

A rich past

The person thought to be responsible for beginning the integration of cocoa into Europe was Hernan Cortes, a Spanish conquistador (soldier and explorer) following his return from the “New World”.

In 1518, Cortes and his men arrived in what is now Mexico and headed towards the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan. During their time in Mexico, the Spaniards tasted a bitter drink known as “chikolatl”. The drink contained roasted cocoa beans that were crushed, then boiled in water with spices and chilli.

Aztec woman making chocolate
An Aztec woman generates pouring chocolate from one vessel to another. Wikimedia Commons

The first exposure to the drink was not a favourable experience for the Spaniards – deeming it too bitter and almost unpalatable. But having seen Montezuma II, king of the Aztecs, consume the drink around 50 times a day, Cortes was interested in the potential of cocoa and sought to bring it back to Spain following his conquest.

Once in Europe cocoa beans were crushed and mixed with honey and sugar, becoming a popular drink among the elite. Eventually, in the 19th century, the first chocolate bar was made by Joseph Fry and Sons, creating what we know as chocolate today.

From bean to bar

While cocoa beans in their natural form contain a high amount of antioxidant compounds, the processes involved in turning beans into a bar reduces the cocoa flavanol content, lowering the antioxidant properties of the cocoa.

Indeed, research shows that natural cocoa powder contains almost ten times more flavanols than cocoa that has been through this process.

As for chocolate bars, dark chocolate almost always contains a higher concentration of flavanols than milk chocolate. For example, a 25g serving of high percentage (more than 75%) dark chocolate can contain more than 80mg cocoa flavanols compared with around 10mg or lower per 25g for a milk chocolate bar.

Health benefits

Research has found that dark chocolate and cocoa products containing at least 200mg of cocoa flavanols can improve blood vessels elasticity, which helps with blood flow. And regularly consuming cocoa flavanols – even doses of 80mg a day – improves blood vessels’ ability to dilate or expand, which helps the body regulate blood pressure and blood flow to organs.

This is thought to be because cocoa flavanols increase the concentration of bioactive nitric oxide. This is a molecule involved in the widening of blood vessels that also has anti-inflammatory properties and reduces the formation of blood clots, all of which can have beneficial effects on blood pressure.

Cocoa flavanols can also increase blood flow to the brain, which may improve cognitive performance. And they may help to reduce cognitive decline by protecting the brain from free radical damage.

Chocolate with cacao beans
Chocolate in all its forms. Andreas Kraus/Shutterstock

Alongside cardiovascular and cognitive benefits, cocoa flavanols may also help improve muscle recovery following strenuous exercise, thanks to their potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. A recent study found that a single high dose of 1245mg cocoa flavanols (15g of a high flavanol cocoa powder) slightly improved muscle recovery.

So next time you are in the mood for some chocolate, perhaps select a high percentage dark variety or a natural cocoa powder for any potential health benefits.

Liam Corr, PhD Researcher in the Department of Health Sciences, University of Huddersfield

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Previous articleA progressive party: Eat. Drink. Cowtown
Next articlePremiere screening of Rhyner documentary to take place at Granada Theater
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

A progressive party: Eat. Drink. Cowtown

FWBP Staff -
With the cancelation of the 2020 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival, event leadership instead shines a spotlight on local restaurants and...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: On this day …

Robert Francis -
On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the...
Read more
Culture

The Modern announces Being There: Tuesday Evenings with the Modern

FWBP Staff -
As an onsite program, Tuesday Evenings at the Modern is on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being There: Tuesday Evenings with the...
Read more
Culture

Western art collected by T. Boone Pickens offered at auction

AP News -
G. HARVEY (1933-2017) Boomtown Drifters oil on canvas 42 x 60 in. Painted in 1979. $300,000-500,000 DALLAS (AP) — Works of art depicting...
Read more
Culture

Longtime civic leader and fashion consultant passes

Paul Harral -
Nancy Marter Carter was a businesswoman and a prolific community volunteer and, as many people said in comments on a Facebook post...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101