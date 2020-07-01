A different kind of 4th of July

The City of Arlington plans fireworks on July 3 and a parade on July 4. Meanwhile, the City of Fort Worth says it will remain the home to the largest fireworks show in North Texas but the festival portion of the event will not take place.

In Fort Worth, Panther Island Pavilion will be closed and there will be no activities and no vehicular access to areas near the venue.

Fort Worth said that thanks to contributions from Lockheed Martin and the Tarrant Regional Water District, residents can observe the nation’s birthday with a show scheduled for 9:20 p.m. July 4. Residents are asked to watch the fireworks from the comfort of their home, backyard or balcony. The show will be larger and taller this year so it can be seen from a distance.

The show will be live-streamed on FOX 4. Tune into 95.9FM The Ranch to listen to the music choreographed to the fireworks show.

Arlington says that in lieu of the annual Light Up Arlington festival and fireworks show in Downtown, where social distancing may be a challenge, the city is moving this year’s fireworks display to the Entertainment District.

Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor parking lots will be open to the public so that families can set up chairs or tailgate at safe social distances and enjoy the free show, thanks to the City’s partnership with the Rangers, Cowboys and Six Flags.

In Arlington, people are invited to view the fireworks from these parking lots open to the public beginning at 8 p.m.

Texas Rangers Lots B, C, F, M and N

Dallas Cowboys Lot 4

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor parking lots

Arlington Convention Center parking lot

Arlington’s firework show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. in the skies over the stadium venues. Tune in to 95.9 The Ranch to enjoy patriotic music that accompanies the display. The broadcast is generously sponsored by Texas Live!, presented by Choctaw + Powered by TXU.

Arlington said no vendors or other events will be available at this year’s fireworks show, though Texas Live! establishments will be open to the public.

Spectators are encouraged to remain at and around their vehicles, maintain social distancing, wear a mask when appropriate, maintain proper hand sanitation, keep all trash with them, and bring their own food and drinks.

ARLINGTON PARADE

The Arlington Independence Day Parade, organized by the Arlington 4th of July Association, is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 4.

The parade, which lasts until about 11 a.m., is the city’s longest-running event and one of the largest July 4th celebrations in the state. The theme for this year’s parade is “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

In light of concerns about COVID-19, parade organizers said they have been working closely with Arlington public safety leaders on plans to protect the health and safety of the community.

“We are excited to continue on with Arlington’s longest-running tradition and the opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate our country and the ‘can do’ spirit of our community,” said Kevin Donovan, Arlington Independence Day Board president. “We encourage everyone who comes out to practice social distancing, to wear a mask if you are able, and to be respectful of those families who wish to have space around them.”

Expect road closures for both events.

The City of Arlington has partnered with Waze to give drivers the best experience possible to get around town. Drivers can download Waze for free at www.waze.com/get for iOS and Android and see real-time traffic, find optimal routes, avoid road closures and more as you celebrate the 4th of July in The American Dream City.

PRETTY … AND PRETTY DANGEROUS

The City of Fort Worth reminded residents that fireworks are not only pretty, but they also are dangerous.

Nationally, on average 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the Fourth of July holiday.

In addition, fireworks start an estimated 19,500 fires each year, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and 17,100 outside and other fires. On average, these fires cause five deaths, 46 injuries and $105 million in direct property damage.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reminds residents and visitors that the private use of fireworks is not only dangerous, but also illegal inside the city limits. The sale, discharge or possession of fireworks in Fort Worth is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000. Any fireworks that are discovered will be confiscated and destroyed.

Fire and police personnel will be on patrol throughout the July Fourth holiday weekend to target fireworks violations. To report a violation, call (817) 392-4444 or use the online reporting tool. Don’t call 911.

Online reporting: https://automation.fortworthtexas.gov/form.aspx?pid=9c6d9970-b152-4134-92ef-1d926ec4404c&formid=defa4bd1-8d8a-4daf-a195-c920eef700b4

– FWBP Staff