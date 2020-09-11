A progressive party: Eat. Drink. Cowtown

77.3 F
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/


With the cancelation of the 2020 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival, event leadership instead shines a spotlight on local restaurants and watering holes, encouraging patrons to support the Tarrant County food and beverage community with a weeklong event featuring special curbside and delivery options.

The event is scheduled for the week of Oct. 19-25, 2020, to support the local Tarrant County culinary community, the  Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival organization said in a news release.

It’s called EAT. DRINK. COWTOWN., during which patrons can enjoy curbside or delivery specials, unique pairings, and more, from participating restaurants and watering holes.

EAT. DRINK. COWTOWN. is taking place of the postponed 2020 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival. We’re showcasing all the good things to eat and drink around town and remind the community how incredible our local restaurants and bars are,” said Julie Eastman, executive director of the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival and Foundation.

“We’re highlighting the robust talent and hospitality in Cowtown, inviting patrons to visit as many local restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, and wineries as safely as possible. We’re all in this together, and we’re strong because we’re locals supporting locals,” she said.

Participants are creating special deals specifically for the EAT. DRINK. COWTOWN. week. They’ve devised daily offerings, inventive food-and-drink pairings, or new, inventive to-go family meals that patrons can have delivered or pick up curbside.

“The pandemic has been particularly cruel to the service industry, and we want to take a moment to support them for all they do for the Festival, for local patrons, for non-profit events year-in and year-out. Now is the time to let your local restaurants and bars know that you want them to stick around,” said Russell Kirkpatrick, festival co-founder.

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival supports the Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to culinary and beverage education and certification. In 2020, the Foundation redirected its support to the local restaurant industry, providing more than $106,000 in restaurant employee relief during the COVID-19 crisis to date. Ongoing fundraising continues to provide financial relief to local food-and-beverage industry employees suffering hardships during the pandemic.

Find out more about EAT. DRINK. COWTOWN. offerings and make your plans at http://eatdrinkcowtown.com

Find out more about EAT. DRINK. COWTOWN. offerings and make your plans at http://eatdrinkcowtown.com
