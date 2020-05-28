Alchemy Pops to reopen, but then take final bow

Alchemy Pops will reopen to customers on Saturday, June 6, during weekend hours only in June and July, but it is only temporary. The weekend operations will serve as the pop shop’s final months of operation. Carolyn Phillips, Owner and Chief Alchemist of Alchemy Pops, plans for the annual Weekend of Watermelon celebration on Saturday, August 1 to be the sunset event for Alchemy Pops.

“While I’m devastated and disappointed that it’s our final summer, I am in the unique position to literally sugar coat it!” says Phillips, “I started Alchemy Pops to spread sunshine and smiles, and that it is exactly what I’m going to do while celebrating this last chapter.”

Alchemy Pops’ existence relies on large social gatherings and they are key to the business. Social events, public celebrations, and corporate catering helped Alchemy Pops grow from a kitchen idea to a Fort Worth storefront. Phillips emphasizes that while she has accepted that this pandemic will cost her her pop shop, Alchemy Pops closing does not change what it has meant to her.

Focused on the freshest ingredients and sourcing local as much as possible, Alchemy Pops’ mission is creating frozen treats that make you feel as great as they taste. In 2015, Phillips bought a used pop cart on Craigslist and merged her passion for food and entrepreneurship to launch Alchemy Pops — growing her business to open her pop shop storefront on South Main Street in Near Southside, Fort Worth, in 2018.

“I can’t imagine a more supportive community to have started and grown my business.” says Phillips, “And I say it all the time: running Alchemy Pops has been a dream job because of the privilege that other people believed in the dream with me. But the word ‘alchemy’ means magical process of transformation, and that is what this time means: a chance to transform for the next opportunity.”

To celebrate Alchemy Pops’ final summer, the pop shop will be open to the public for WEEKEND HOURS ONLY: Saturdays & Sundays 12-7 p.m. Pre-paid delivery, curbside order pick up and pop cart catering can be scheduled any day of the week, based on availability by visiting the Alchemy Pops website: www.alchemypops.com.

Alchemy Pops makes frozen pops in small batches with fresh ingredients. To place an order or schedule a pop cart for catering, you can email info@alchemypops.com or text or call 817-502-2026. Alchemy Pops’ shop address is 411 S. Main Street #109 Fort Worth, Texas 76104.