Artful anniversary: Help the Kimbell celebrate its 50th by sharing your museum memories

If you’ve ever visited the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, the mere experience is something you surely won’t forget. But maybe there’s more. Maybe you fell in love with a great work of art that was displayed there. Or maybe you fell in love with your spouse on a date at the Kimbell many years ago.

To celebrate its golden anniversary, the Kimbell Art Museum is inviting visitors – past and present – to share the memories they have made at the museum since its public opening in 1972. Submissions will inspire the development of Kimbell Stories, a limited documentary web series that the museum says will explore the extraordinary power of art and design.

“For nearly half a century, the Kimbell has welcomed visitors from Fort Worth and around the world to experience incredible art in an unparalleled setting,” Kimbell Art Museum Director Eric M. Lee said in a news release. “During this landmark anniversary, we want to acknowledge and celebrate the very people who have shaped the Kimbell into the enduring place of inspiration that it is today.”

From first dates and engagements to impactful art encounters and experiences, the Kimbell’s iconic architecture, outstanding permanent collection and influential special exhibitions have served for 50 years as the backdrop for visitors’ important moments and milestones – and the Kimbell continues to be a place where meaningful experiences can happen.

Kimbell Stories will showcase a diverse collection of memories and celebrate the transcendent power of art, all through the eyes of museum visitors.

The museum is accepting submissions to be considered for inclusion in Kimbell Stories through May 31. Museum-goers with personal stories to share are encouraged to submit them online at kimbellart.org/50.

Submissions will be entered for a chance to win a year-long family membership to the museum. The winner will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Kimbell’s 50th Anniversary Family Festival & Celebration.

The Kimbell Art Museum is owned and operated by the Kimbell Art Foundation and is internationally renowned for its collections and its architecture. The museum’s 1972 building, designed by the American architect Louis I. Kahn, is widely regarded as one of the outstanding architectural achievements of the modern era. A second building, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, opened in 2013 and now provides space for special exhibitions, dedicated classrooms and a 289-seat auditorium. For more information, visit kimbellart.org.

Information for this article was provided by the Kimbell Art Museum.