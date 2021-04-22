Artisan Center Theater sets ‘Sound of Music’ auditions

Artisan Center Theater announces auditions for The Sound of Music

Music by Richard Rodgers | Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II | Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse | Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp

Directed by John Wilkerson

Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25, 2021 7:00pm – 10:00pm

** Callbacks if needed will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021 7:00pm – 10:00pm

• Audition form and more information at: https://www.artisanct.com/auditions-the-sound-of-music

• Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053.

• Rehearsals may begin the week of May 31, 2021 and are generally Monday – Friday from 7:00pm –

10:00pm, and Saturdays from 9:00am – 2:00pm. Not everyone will be called for every rehearsal.

• Actor ages: 5 to adult

• Please be on time for your audition. Thank you!

July 16 – August 21, 2021 performances will be Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Additional shows may be added.

AUDITIONS:

Please prepare 32 bars of a song in the style of the show that best displays your vocal ability. Performers are asked to bring sheet music, CD or electronic device with their accompaniment. No singing a cappella please.

Please see website for conflict calendar. It is critical that you let Artisan Center Theater know all of your conflicts at the auditions. Artisan Center Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

THE SOUND OF MUSIC, suggested by “The Story of The Trapp Family Singers”, was the final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein. It became the world’s most beloved musical and the motion picture version became the most popular movie musical of all time.

Maria is a sweet young postulant whose love of freedom makes it obvious to her superiors that she is not suited for religious life. Thus, she is sent off to be the governess to Captain von Trapp’s seven troublesome children. Unlike previous governesses, Maria becomes friends with the children due to their mutual love of music. Soon, even the strict Captain begins to admire Maria. Eventually, the Captain and Maria fall in love and are married. Unfortunately, when the Nazis invade their homeland, Austria, the whole family is forced to flee over the alps to escape. This narrow escape on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theater.

ROLES AVAILABLE:

Specific ages listed for certain characters will be treated as a guide only and not necessarily adhered to. Show may be double cast.

Maria Rainer – A postulant at Nonnberg Abbey. Free-spirited and kind. Age: 20-30, Vocal range: E3 to B5

Captain Georg Von Trapp – A retired naval captain and widower. Age: 40-55, Vocal range: F#2 to D5

Max Detweiler – A theatrical agent and friend of Captain Von Trapp. Age: 40+, Vocal range: D3 to F4

Baroness Elsa Schraeder – Has begun a flirtation with Captain Von Trapp. Age: 30-45, Vocal range: D4 to B#5

The Mother Abbess – The leader of all the nuns at the Abbey. Age: 40+, Vocal range: B3 to G#5

Liesl Von Trapp – The oldest Von Trapp child. She is naïve and smitten by Rolf. Age: 16, Vocal range: B3 to E5

Friedrich Von Trapp – The oldest son of the family. Age: 14, Vocal range: C4 to G5

Louisa Von Trapp – Clever, and full of mischief. Age: 13, Vocal range: C4 to G5

Kurt Von Trapp – The gentle son of the family who dances with Maria. Age: 10, Vocal range: C4 to G5

Brigitta Von Trapp – Is smart, perceptive and truthful. Age: 9, Vocal range: C4 to G5

Marta Von Trapp – The quietest Von Trapp. She is very gentle. Age: 7, Vocal range: C4 to G5

Gretl Von Trapp – The youngest of the Von Trapp children. Age: 5, Vocal range: C4 to G5

Rolf Gruber – The telegram delivery boyfriend of Liesl. Age: 17, Vocal range: E5 to C4

Sister Berthe – A nun who is the Mistress of Novices. Age: 30+, Vocal range: C4 to E5

Sister Margaretta – A nun who is the Mistress of Postulants. Age: 20+, Vocal range: B3 to E5

Sister Sophia – A nun who is very dutiful and kind. Age: 30+, Vocal range: B3 to E5

Frau Schmidt – The Von Trapp family housekeeper. Age: 40+, Voice: Spoken

Franz – A sort of protector to Captain Von Trapp in the Navy, is now retired into his position as valet. Age: 30+, Voice: Spoken

Additional Roles: Herr Zeller, Admiral Von Schreiber, Nuns Ensemble, Austrian and Nazi Ensemble

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals in their 195-seat theater-in-the-round. Artisan also stages additional plays on the 150-seat thrust stage located on Second Stage. Also on Second Stage, Artisan Children’s Theater produces children’s shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 and now serving more than 100,000 patrons each year, Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit www.ArtisanCT.com

***

Artisan Center Theater

444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

817-284-1200 | ArtisanCT.com