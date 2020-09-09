74.2 F
CCBP At Home launches collection with Fort Worth connection
At Home launches collection with Fort Worth connection

By FWBP Staff
Grace Mitchell collection courtesy

Grace Mitchell

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), The Home Décor Superstore, has debuted an exclusive collection with interior designer and influencer Grace Mitchell. The collaboration is a first for Mitchell, who, in addition to her A Storied Style blog, also stars in several HGTV shows, including One of a Kind and Design at Your Door.


 “Grace Mitchell is America’s new design darling, and we are thrilled that At Home is her first collaboration,” said Chad Stauffer, chief merchandising officer for At Home. “We’ve built a vast assortment of more than 400 items that allows you to get Grace’s high-end style with At Home’s great prices. This is a long-term collaboration that will bring new items every season, giving our customers access to the latest trends.”
Mitchell’s one-of-a-kind style focuses on timeless classics with a twist., the company said in a news release.


She brings a new perspective by infusing spaces with a story and a sense of history. The entire collection is based on the renovation of her 100-year-old home in Fort Worth, and items she uses around her house, At Home said.
“At Home is the perfect partner to debut this collection, because you can get a decorator look without the price,” Mitchell in the news release. “Everyone can learn how to mix and match décor and feel confident about it. I hope this collection inspires customers to play with color and print mixing to create an affordable and functional home that is still extremely stylish.”

Grace Mitchell was a Fort Worth Business Press 40 Under 40 honoree in 2019.
See the collection here: https://www.athome.com/grace-mitchell

Grace Mitchell | At Home
See what makes us the home decor superstore. Shop At Home for every room, every style, and every budget.www.athome.com
