Austin-based liquor store opens Fort Worth-area location

Twin Liquors announced June 18 the opening of its first location in the greater Fort Worth area, located in Hudson Oaks. The Texas based liquor store began as one small store in 1937 in downtown Austin and has developed into a “home-grown” Texas company. While Twin Liquors-owned Sigel’s Fine Wine & Great Spirits are located throughout Dallas, this will be the first Twin Liquors named location to open in north Texas.

With the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Twin Liquors has established enhanced guidelines across all of their locations across Texas to ensure the safety of all customers and staff members during this time. Plexiglass “sneeze-guards” have been placed in all Twin Liquors locations between the cash register and counter. Additionally, safety signage, social distancing markers along with the use of protective gear is being practiced. Staff members are actively disinfecting the stores on a regular basis.

Twin Liquors

For those who prefer to shop online for delivery or in-store pick up, Customers are able to do so through Twin Liquors’ website (http://www.twinliquors.com) or the Twin Liquors app, available to download on iOS and Android app stores. For a step-by-step video on how the ordering process can be done, please visit the links provided here.

WHEN NOW OPEN

Monday – Saturday

10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE 100 Hudson Oaks Dr, Suite 145

Hudson Oaks, TX 76087

(located in the Hudson Oaks H-E-B Shopping Center)

WEBSITE For more information, please visit Twinliquors.com or follow along on social media @twinliquors.

Twin Liquors currently operates 85+ neighborhood stores across central, south, and southeast Texas.