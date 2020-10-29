49.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 29, 2020
AVOCA to open Fort Worth Stockyards location
AVOCA to open Fort Worth Stockyards location

By FWBP Staff
AVOCA Coffee courtesy

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

AVOCA Coffee Roaster is coming to the historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

The artisanal coffee roastery, that opened on the Near Southside in 2011, will be opening at Mule Alley this winter, according to a news release.

 “Being able to serve the Fort Worth community has always meant so much to us. We couldn’t be happier to open our newest location in the heart of the city, at Mule Alley. The Fort Worth Stockyards brings a modern edge to old traditions and we like to think AVOCA Coffee does the same” said CEO, Craig Morgan. “Just like the historic Stockyards served as a meeting place and destination for people to congregate, we believe AVOCA serves the same purpose, marrying the tradition of drinking coffee and gathering with friends, family and colleagues.

The Mule Alley location of AVOCA Coffee will be the third cafe in Fort Worth and will focus on sourcing coffee beans via direct and fair-trade contracts and continuing its leadership in the coffee industry. Mitchell Garman Architects are designing the roughly 780 square feet of space that will expand to approximately 1,100 square feet with a Mezzanine and an outdoor café area in the new location. The space pays homage to Cowtown’s country roots while maintaining the edgy urban vibe that is representative of AVOCA. 

“Finding the perfect coffee shop was imperative to the district. It needed to feel like a place for the locals as well as cater to our robust tourism market in the Stockyards. Avoca is that perfect local shop that gives us the blend between Fort Worth history and community” said M2G Ventures Co-President, Jessica Miller Essl

The AVOCA menu has all the crowd favorites including espresso, cold brew, tea and more. Patrons can also enjoy eats including cinnamon rolls, bagels, tacos and more. AVOCA Coffee can also be shipped anywhere in the United States and can be purchased via their online shop.

AVOCA Coffee will be located at 128 E Exchange Ave Suite 560 at the Stockyards. Learn more about AVOCA coffee by visiting www.avocacoffee.com

