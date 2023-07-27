Bank of America awards $1M grant to Fort Worth’s National Juneteenth Museum

Bank of America has awarded a $1 million grant toward development of the National Juneteenth Museum expected to open in Fort Worth in June of 2025.

Construction of the 50,000-square-foot museum, which will be built near the intersection of East Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue in Fort Worth’s Historic Southside neighborhood, is expected to begin this year.

“The National Juneteenth Museum will be a social and economic anchor in Fort Worth that will serve as a catalyst for community education and growth,” Bank of America Fort Worth President Mike Pavell said in a news release. “The bank’s grant support acknowledges the significant role Juneteenth plays in our city’s history and is another demonstration of our commitment to advancing economic opportunity and racial equality. We’re excited to work with the National Juneteenth Museum to revitalize the local community and create a new legacy institution.”

In addition to displaying a rare collection of artifacts, the museum will host guest lectures, community events and performances in its 250-seat amphitheater, bring families together through an on-site food hall and green space, and help launch forward-looking ideas in its business incubator.

“The predominantly African American neighborhood surrounding the museum has helped shape Fort Worth for generations,” said Jarred Howard, CEO of the National Juneteenth Museum. “I’m encouraged to see Bank of America helping breathe life into the Historic Southside through intentional investment in cultural education and preservation.

“Residents, visitors and local businesses will be able to witness the impact of Bank of America’s gift, supporting a space where generational wealth, health and tradition will have a collaborative space to flourish.”

“The National Juneteenth Museum brings to life many of the values we uphold at Bank of America,” added Pavell. “From supporting diverse entrepreneurs and small business development, to mobilizing the power of the arts to educate and enrich our societies, we look forward to working together to unite our community and create greater cultural understanding.”

For more information, visit the National Juneteenth Museum website.