Bass Hall announces plans for reopening in 2021

There are plans for the reopening of Bass Hall.

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced a phased reopening plan for early 2021. The plan uses a hybrid of streaming opportunities and limited-capacity, socially distanced general admission performances, with the goal of full-capacity performances later in 2021.

Additional details on the phased reopening plan will be announced later, but the current timeline is:

January-February 2021. Bass Performance Hall complex remains closed.

March 2021. Limited onstage streaming/recording opportunities in Bass Hall without audiences.

April-May 2021. Select limited-capacity performances for up to 100 ticketed patrons with general admission, socially-distanced seating.

June 2021 and beyond will be announced later with 2021-2022 season planning moving forward as scheduled.

This phased reopening plan is subject to change based on local conditions around COVID-19.

“The Executive Committee of our Board of Directors recently met and approved this phased reopening plan that establishes a timeline we will work from to safely reopen Bass Performance Hall,” said Dione Kennedy, president and CEO of Performing Arts Fort Worth Inc. “As the owner and operator, we have a social responsibility to be a community partner in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve of this pandemic. Additionally, we have a personal responsibility to protect the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, patrons and tenants. We look forward to working with our resident companies and other local organizations as we work toward limited-capacity performances in the second quarter of 2021.”

In September, there were plans to reopen Bass Hall for limited audiences, but the hall remained closed. The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra rescheduled its performances to the Will Rogers Auditorium.

