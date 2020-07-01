‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ returning to school Gen Zers on Comedy Central

Cornholio is coming back.

Comedy Central on July 1 announced a deal with Emmy Award-winning Mike Judge – who used to hang out in the DFW area playing bass for several area bands – to reimagine MTV’s seminal – “he-he, he said seminal” – “Beavis and Butt-Head,” as well as additional spin-offs and specials.

Launched in 1993, “Beavis and Butt-Head” quickly became a force in pop culture and started a television revolution with its pure, unadulterated, satirical commentary on youth and adolescence. It also pissed a lot of people off.

Centered around two teenage couch potatoes, “Beavis” and “Butt-Head,” the animated concept immediately became part of the vernacular.

In this new iteration, “Beavis” and “Butt-head” are entering a whole new Gen Z world.

Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of the new series with meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans – Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids, according to a news release.

Judge is set to write, produce and provide voice over for both iconic characters.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central” says Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” said Judge.

The deal marks a homecoming for Judge after going on to create other landmark series including “Silicon Valley” and “King of the Hill,” and movies like “Office Space” and “Idiocracy” among others. “Beavis and Butt-Head” marks a return to animation as he looks to recreate a cultural dialogue for a new generation, giving familiar fans and new audiences alike the chance to experience and laugh with America’s favorite animated duo.

For more on Mike Judge: