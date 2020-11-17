Top 100 Next Generation Award: Ben Rosenthal

Ben Rosenthal, Co-President/CEO of Standard Meat Company

Standard Meat Co.

455 Sansom Blvd.

Saginaw 76179

817-916-1319

www.standardmeat.com

The Rosenthal family is legendary in Fort Worth for its long history in the meat packaging and food industry and a legacy of philanthropy.

Ben H. Rosenthal, a Russian Jewish immigrant, founded Standard Meat Co. in Fort Worth in 1935 to supply local hotels and restaurants with meat products.

Eighty-six years later, his great-grandson, Ben, is at the helm of the business dynasty, passed down through the generations to his grandfather, father and now him and his sister, Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld.

Ben is CEO of Standard Meat and shares the title of co-president with his sister, Ashli.

Over the years, the company has been on the cutting edge of innovation in the meat and food service industry, expanding its reach worldwide. Standard Meat has more than 600 employees and ships meat products to restaurant and supermarket chains as well as subscription meal kit businesses.

Rosenthal is chairman of the board of Syracuse Food Group, a subsidiary that manufactures sausages and other prepared meat products. He’s also manager of Penrose, a family investment firm his father Billy created in 1998.

Besides investing within the family comfort zone of the food industry, Penrose also has diversified into investment in other industries, including sports and entertainment, health care, technology, real estate.

The Rosenthal family’s longevity with Standard Meat was interrupted for several years when the company was acquired by Consolidated Foods, which was rebranded as Sara Lee Corp.

Rosenthal’s father retired from Standard Meat and went on to find a niche supplying steaks to Outback Steakhouse, a move that led to the re-emergence of a new Standard Meat in 1994 under Rosenthal ownership.

More expansion and innovation helped drive growth into the 21st Century and now under the leadership of Rosenthal and his sister.

Like his sister, Rosenthal didn’t take a straight path into the family business. While his sister worked in the fashion industry, Rosenthal started his career as an analyst in the investment banking division with Goldman, Sachs & Co. in New York after graduating from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia with a degree in finance and accounting.

Outside of work, Rosenthal carries on the family traditional of community service and philanthropy in Fort Worth. He serves as a member on the boards of Trinity Valley School, the YPO Fort Worth, the Center for Transforming Lives, and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

Also, he heads the Endowment Committee at Beth-El Congregation, is YPO Fort Worth’s Membership chair and previously led the Trinity Valley School Endowment Committee. He is also a member of the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate .

Ben and his wife, Madolin, have three children.

Rosenthal family members have been generous donors to organizations in Fort Worth for many years.

Their contributions include laying the foundation for Texas Christian University’s Jewish Studies Program with a gift to endow a professor’s chair. Other beneficiaries of include The Modern, the Van Cliburn Piano Competition and the establishment of Susan G. Komen of Great Fort Worth and launch of its Race for the Cure to benefit breast cancer research and treatment.