56.4 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Culture Top 100 Next Generation Award: Ben Rosenthal
CultureLife

Top 100 Next Generation Award: Ben Rosenthal

By Marice Richter
Ben_Rosenthal courtesy

Other News

Technology

Top 100 2020 Top Public CEO David J. Endicott

Robert Francis -
By the numbers: Alcon Inc. 6201 S. Freeway
Read more
Event News

Top 100: Thank You!

FWBP Staff -
It’s been a year of unprecedented challenges. But to everything, there is a season. FWBP celebrates the season of accomplishments of 2019...
Read more
News

The Top 100 2020

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth Business Press honored the 2020 Top 100 CEOs and businesses on Nov. 10 at Joe T. Garcia’s. The presenting...
Read more
Banking

Is your company in the Top 100?

Marice Richter -
Do you have what it takes to be a Top 100 company?If your company is privately held and headquartered in Tarrant County, we invite you...
Read more
Marice Richter

Ben Rosenthal, Co-President/CEO of Standard Meat Company

Standard Meat Co.

455 Sansom Blvd.

Saginaw 76179

817-916-1319

www.standardmeat.com

The Rosenthal family is legendary in Fort Worth for its long history in the meat packaging and food industry and a legacy of philanthropy.

Ben H. Rosenthal, a Russian Jewish immigrant, founded Standard Meat Co. in Fort Worth in 1935 to supply local hotels and restaurants with meat products.

Eighty-six years later, his great-grandson, Ben, is at the helm of the business dynasty, passed down through the generations to his grandfather, father and now him and his sister, Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld.

Ben is CEO of Standard Meat and shares the title of co-president with his sister, Ashli.

Over the years, the company has been on the cutting edge of innovation in the meat and food service industry, expanding its reach worldwide. Standard Meat has more than 600 employees and ships meat products to restaurant and supermarket chains as well as subscription meal kit businesses.

Rosenthal is chairman of the board of Syracuse Food Group, a subsidiary that manufactures sausages and other prepared meat products. He’s also manager of Penrose, a family investment firm his father Billy created in 1998.

Besides investing within the family comfort zone of the food industry, Penrose also has diversified into investment in other industries, including sports and entertainment, health care, technology, real estate.

The Rosenthal family’s longevity with Standard Meat was interrupted for several years when the company was acquired by Consolidated Foods, which was rebranded as Sara Lee Corp.

Rosenthal’s father retired from Standard Meat and went on to find a niche supplying steaks to Outback Steakhouse, a move that led to the re-emergence of a new Standard Meat in 1994 under Rosenthal ownership.

More expansion and innovation helped drive growth into the 21st Century and now under the leadership of Rosenthal and his sister.

Like his sister, Rosenthal didn’t take a straight path into the family business. While his sister worked in the fashion industry, Rosenthal started his career as an analyst in the investment banking division with Goldman, Sachs & Co. in New York after graduating from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia with a degree in finance and accounting.

Outside of work, Rosenthal carries on the family traditional of community service and philanthropy in Fort Worth. He serves as a member on the boards of Trinity Valley School, the YPO Fort Worth, the Center for Transforming Lives, and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

Also, he heads the Endowment Committee at Beth-El Congregation, is YPO Fort Worth’s Membership chair and previously led the Trinity Valley School Endowment Committee.  He is also a member of the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate .      

Ben and his wife, Madolin, have three children.

Rosenthal family members have been generous donors to organizations in Fort Worth for many years.

Their contributions include laying the foundation for Texas Christian University’s Jewish Studies Program with a gift to endow a professor’s chair. Other beneficiaries of include The Modern, the Van Cliburn Piano Competition and the establishment of Susan G. Komen of Great Fort Worth and launch of its Race for the Cure to benefit breast cancer research and treatment.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleStocks fall as virus worries force big rally to take a pause
Next articleJPI expands with Jefferson At The Grove In Frisco

Latest News

Culture

New golf entertainment venue tees up in North Fort Worth

Neetish Basnet -
After waggling through the uncertain year, a new golf-themed entertainment complex will finally open in North Fort Worth early next year.
Read more
Culture

Robert Francis: A good cup of coffee and a river

Robert Francis -
Texas and Australia have always had a bit of a simpatico connection. There are the hats, the love of the outdoors, ranching...
Read more
Culture

Q&A: Eva Green on playing an astronaut in ‘Proxima’

AP News -
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film WriterMovies about astronauts and space are so often also about estranged fathers and sons. So it's a...
Read more
Commerical

Trinity Coffee House takes over Craftwork Coffee site in The Foundry District

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth entrepreneurs Sam and Jennifer Demel (38 & Vine; The Demel Group) added a new business to their North Texas portfolio,...
Read more
Culture

Cherokee Nation to buy ranch where Will Rogers was born

AP News -
OOLAGAH, Okla. (AP) — The Cherokee Nation has agreed to buy the ranch where Will Rogers was born from the Oklahoma Historical...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101