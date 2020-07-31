Bill Mack, radio legend, dies at 88

Country music radio legend Bill Mack has signed off for the last time. His son, Billy Mack, said in a Facebook post that his father died on Friday from COVID-19.

Inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, Mack is known as the “Dean of Country Music Disc Jockeys” and “Radio’s Midnight Cowboy.” He has worked with the Fort Worth radio giant WBAP since 1969. Blue, performed by LeAnn Rimes was written by Mack in the 1950s. It won Country Weekly’s cherished “Golden Pick” Award for being the “Country Song of the Year” in 1997. The song also won a Grammy. He was also the writer of Cal Smith’s 1968 single “Drinking Champagne,” which became a Top 5 hit for George Strait in 1990.

“I’m deeply saddened to tell you that my dad passed away early this morning due to COVID-19 with underlying conditions. He was an amazing father, grandfather, great grandfather and husband to my mom. I’m blessed to have had not only a great dad but my best friend as well. He truly will be missed,” he wrote on in the post.

In a story in the Fort Worth Business Press story on Mack in 2003, Mack said he recalled a longing to become a radio announcer growing up in the Panhandle town of Shamrock. “I was just a kid when they started building the first station in my town. I was hanging around with the construction guys, wanting a job real bad,” Mack says. “The station manager wouldn’t even talk to me until they opened, and then just called one day to offer me a job. I had an afternoon radio show called the 1580 Club. That’s as far on the right of the dial as you can go, only 250 watts, but to me, it was a network! There was no country music on that station, just Sinatra, Como, the pop songs, and I loved it.”