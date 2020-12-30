Smith steps in for Lawence at Billy Bob’s for New Year’s Eve

There has been a change in the New Year’s Eve schedule for Billy Bob’s Texas. After a last minute cancellation by Tracy Lawrence, Granger Smith is stepping in as a replacement.

The club said Lawrence is unable to make the event due to unforeseen circumstances. A Texas native, Granger Smith grew up visiting Billy Bob’s Texas and has been entertaining fans at the venue since 2014. Granger has released 10 studio albums, one live album and two EPs and seen chart topping success with hits like “Backroad Song” and “Happens Like That.”

Tickets to the New Year’s Eve show are $40 for reserved seats and $20 for general admission. These can be purchased at billybobstexas.com or in person at the Billy Bob’s Texas ticket office.

https://billybobstexas.com/

For more on Granger Smith: https://www.grangersmith.com/news