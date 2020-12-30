44.1 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Search
Home Culture

Smith steps in for Lawence at Billy Bob’s for New Year’s Eve

FWBP Staff
Granger Smith courtesy photo

There has been a change in the New Year’s Eve schedule for Billy Bob’s Texas. After a last minute cancellation by Tracy Lawrence, Granger Smith is stepping in as a replacement.

The club said Lawrence is unable to make the event due to unforeseen circumstances. A Texas native, Granger Smith grew up visiting Billy Bob’s Texas and has been entertaining fans at the venue since 2014. Granger has released 10 studio albums, one live album and two EPs and seen chart topping success with hits like “Backroad Song” and “Happens Like That.”

Tickets to the New Year’s Eve show are $40 for reserved seats and $20 for general admission. These can be purchased at billybobstexas.com or in person at the Billy Bob’s Texas ticket office.

https://billybobstexas.com/

For more on Granger Smith: https://www.grangersmith.com/news

Previous articleChina clamps down in hidden hunt for coronavirus origins
Next article‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,353FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.