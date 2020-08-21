92.8 F
Culture Biscuit Bar celebrating grand opening with a 'jam'
Biscuit Bar celebrating grand opening with a ‘jam’

By Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

The Biscuit Bar celebrates its opening at the historic Fort Worth Stockyard’s Mule Alley with the music-filled event “Biscuits & Jams.”

The Biscuit Bar will officially open its doors in Cowtown on Wednesday, August 26 for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

There will be grand opening events on Friday, Aug. 28and Saturday, Aug. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Mule Alley will transform into an outdoor music festival featuring local Fort Worth musicians while patrons enjoy biscuits, tots & taps. Event drink specials include $5 cocktails, wine & beer on tap and $3 domestic beers. 

Additionally, diners at grand opening events will be entered for the chance to win a pair of Lucchese boots valued at $500. Each transaction at The Biscuit Bar Mule Alley automatically enters guests into the boot giveaway. The winner will be announced live on The Biscuit Bar’s Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 8:30 p.m. (Winner does not need to be present to win).

Music line-up for Biscuits & Jams included below:

Those looking to continue the festivities can walk over to the Fort Worth Stockyards Championship Rodeo following Biscuits & Jams for some truly Texas entertainment starting at 8 p.m. Tickets for the rodeo are available to purchase here.  

Foodies throughout DFW have come to love the scratch-made biscuits crowned with a variety of sweet and savory toppings available at The Biscuit Bar. Since opening the first location in 2018 in Plano, TX, the concept has expanded to 5 locations within the metroplex including Plano, SMU, Deep Ellum, Arlington and now Fort Worth. 

To accommodate guests in accordance with CDC guidelines, Mule Alley will be closed to traffic to allow for maximum outdoor seating that is spaced 6 ft apart. Guests are required to wear masks until seated inside The Biscuit Bar, but masks are not required outside when spaced more than 6 ft apart.

The Biscuit Bar – Fort Worth

122 E Exchange Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76164

Opening Hours

Sun – Thurs: 8am – 9pm

Fri & Sat: 8am – 10pm

