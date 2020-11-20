Pioneer Black Canadian Cowboy John Ware honored in Stockyards

The Consulate General of Canada in Texas and the Fort Worth Herd have partnered to honor the life and legacy of famed Canadian cowboy John Ware.

A mounted bronze plaque is now on display in front of the Fort Worth Herd Viewing Pen located adjacent to the Livestock Exchange Building in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Pioneer Black cowboy, horseman and rancher John Ware helped bring 3,000 head of cattle from the United States to a ranch located in the foothills of the Canadian Rocky Mountains southwest of Calgary in what is now the Canadian Province of Alberta.

The plaque recognizes John Ware’s historic contributions to Canada-United States bilateral relations and the advancement of racial diversity.

“The history of the cowboy is diverse,” said Trail Boss Kristin Jaworski. “Contributions from cowboys like John Ware have made a lasting impact on western culture. We are grateful for the recognition of Mr. Ware’s efforts and our partnership with the Consulate General of Canada.”

The Canadian Consul General Rachel McCormick, Mayor Pro Tem Jungus Jordan, Trail Boss Kristin Jaworski and Visit Fort Worth CEO & President Bob Jameson were in attendance for the reveal.

“John Ware is a folk hero in Alberta for his strength and horsemanship and for his character and triumph in the face of adversity,” Canadian Consul General Rachel McCormick said. “We appreciate the opportunity the Fort Worth Herd has provided to tell his story in Texas where he learned the cowboy and ranching skills that launched his career.”

Visitors can visit the plaque year-round in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

www.FortWorthHerd.com