Bluebonnet Circle losing Fred’s, Rusty Taco

The Bluebonnet Circle locations of Fred’s Texas Café and Rusty Taco are closing their doors for good, though other locations of the popular restaurants remain open.

“It is with heavy heart to announce that we have closed our Fred’s location on Blue Bonnet Circle (near TCU). We know it has been a favorite spot for the students, alumni, staff and the surrounding community for many years and we appreciate all your support,” Quincy Wallace and Terry Chandler of Fred’s said in a Facebook post.

Fred’s Texas Café North, at 2730 Western Center Blvd., has been open for two weeks and the original location at 915 Currie St. will open in a few weeks, Wallace said in an email on May 21.

Fred’s Texas Café has been serving burgers at the TCU location, in the former spot where longtime Fort Worth restaurant Caro’s was location for many years, for seven years.

Rusty Taco also announced it is closing its location at 3516 Bluebonnet Circle, noting that its location at Ridglea Village remains open.