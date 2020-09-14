69.4 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 14, 2020
Culture Brenda Silcox, wife of late Chuck Silcox, dies
CultureLife

Brenda Silcox, wife of late Chuck Silcox, dies

By FWBP Staff

Wilted flowers remain in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C.

Other News

Energy

OPEC cuts oil demand forecasts, BP sees ‘peak oil’ in 2020s

AP News -
LONDON (AP) — Developing countries' difficulty in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic will keep a lid...
Read more
Culture

Brenda Silcox, wife of late Chuck Silcox, dies

FWBP Staff -
From Legacy.com Brenda Silcox August 14, 1952 - September 10, 2020 Fort Worth, Texas - Brenda Silcox, 68, passed away September...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Escape to Will Rogers, the Old Grey Wolf returns

Robert Francis -
I escaped again. This time I went to see the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Asleep at the Wheel...
Read more
Culture

Today in History: McKinley dies

AP News -
Today is Monday, Sept. 14, the 258th day of 2020. There are 108 days left in the year. Today's...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

From Legacy.com

Brenda Silcox 
August 14, 1952 – September 10, 2020 
Fort Worth, Texas – Brenda Silcox, 68, passed away September 10, 2020, in Fort Worth. She was born on August 14, 1952, to Johnnie and Billie Hurst. 
Brenda worked tirelessly for various civic causes in support of her late husband, Chuck Silcox, a longtime City Council member. Some of her favored causes included animal welfare, as exemplified by the Animal Care center named in Chuck’s honor, and local fire and police services. She was also a longtime member of Bridgewood Church of Christ. 


She is survived by her mother: Billie Hurst; daughters: Bridgett Thurman and her significant other Louis Stephens, and Brandi Loar and her husband Billy; sister: Beverly Fowler and her husband John; grandchildren: Lauren Stephens, Haley Schaeffer, Jacob Schaeffer, Cole Loar, Bubba Loar and his wife Jasamine, Cody Loar, and Ashlyn Ellington and her husband Joey; nephews: Johnny Clay Fowler and his wife Sherri, and Jeff Fowler and his wife Carrie; and great-grandson: Braxton Chatkin; as well as many other loving family members and friends. 
Visitation will be held at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel on Monday from 6-8. Funeral Services will follow on Tuesday at 1:00 at Bridgewood Church of Christ. Committal will follow at Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Park

Previous articleWhat to Know: Escape to Will Rogers, the Old Grey Wolf returns
Next articleOPEC cuts oil demand forecasts, BP sees ‘peak oil’ in 2020s
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

What to Know: Escape to Will Rogers, the Old Grey Wolf returns

Robert Francis -
I escaped again. This time I went to see the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Asleep at the Wheel...
Read more
Culture

Today in History: McKinley dies

AP News -
Today is Monday, Sept. 14, the 258th day of 2020. There are 108 days left in the year. Today's...
Read more
Culture

A brief history of chocolate – and some of its surprising health benefits

AP News -
Liam Corr, University of Huddersfield Chocolate in all its...
Read more
Culture

A progressive party: Eat. Drink. Cowtown

FWBP Staff -
With the cancelation of the 2020 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival, event leadership instead shines a spotlight on local restaurants and...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: On this day …

Robert Francis -
On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101