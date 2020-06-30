BRETT M. POULOS, 32

PROJECT MANAGER, THE BECK GROUP

Brett Poulos is a project manager at The Beck Group where he manages complex commercial construction projects in Fort Worth and Dallas. Some of his project portfolio includes AT&T’s Discovery District in downtown Dallas, TCU’s Worth Hills Village Phase-5 and 6, and the Verizon Hidden Ridge Improvements in Las Colinas.

Poulos is passionate about design-build construction and loves seeing a sketch become a reality.

When he’s not working or spending time with his young family, he contributes time to the City of Mansfield where he serves on the Construction Code Board of Adjustment and Appeals, and on the Board of Governors at Walnut Creek Country Club.

Poulos graduated from Arlington High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Texas State University.

Poulos is a LEED AP/BDC accredited “Green Builder” for energy and environmental sustainability and manages projects with environmental sustainability in mind, from minimizing construction waste utilizing LEAN principles to recycling concrete and ensuring projects sort metal, cardboard and trash for waste diversion, said nominator Courtney Congdon

– Paul K. Harral

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I was very lucky to have parents who encouraged me to enjoy the outdoors with my brothers and neighborhood friends, whether it was riding bikes or go-carting around the neighborhood, playing pick-up games of basketball or football, hitting golf balls or swimming at the local pool. I learned a lot of valuable lessons enjoying the outdoors and it’s certainly shaped who I am today.

What other profession would you like to try?

I’m a hobbyist woodworker and would love to have the time and skillset to design and build some contemporary furniture like Sam Maloof’s work.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

When I was growing up, my friend Brian’s dad, Jim Tally, owned and still owns a construction and real estate investment company. What stuck with me about Jim was his humility and down-to-earth demeanor. Growing up, he came out to our football practices wearing lace up construction boots and shorts and was very unassuming. He and his wife invested time in their four sons, raised them to have great work ethic, and he was a role model for a lot of his son’s friends.

He always had an open house and if we needed another player for three-on-three basketball, he was right there jumping in to play with us. He did this while running a very successful construction and real estate company.

I didn’t realize it at the time, but Jim taught me and several of our friends to be humble, invest time in your family, friends, and community, enjoy the moment, and to be passionate about your work.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

When I was growing up, my grandfather ran a precast concrete company in Arlington, my uncle owned and still owns a construction company in DFW, my mother was the HR manager for a heavy-civil construction company in Dallas, and my parents now own a commercial and residential painting company in DFW. So, I’d have to say that I knew I was going to work in construction pretty early on.

What is your favorite song?

Call Me, St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

I brought my golf clubs because I love to spend time on the golf course with my family, friends, colleagues, and clients. I also brought my hardhat because I want it to be known that I’m much better at building than I am at golf.