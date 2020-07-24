93.9 F
Fort Worth
Friday, July 24, 2020
CultureFood

Burger Week set for Aug. 24-30

By FWBP Staff
Photo by Robin Stickel from Pexels

Other News

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Burger Week is coming Aug. 24-30 this year, presented by What’s Up Fort Worth. What’s Up is partnering with some of Fort Worth’s favorite eateries to bring a hamburger experience at a good price!

What’s Up says “Don’t let the $5 burger bring out the cheap in you. You are getting a $10-$15 burger for $5, so we suggest a minimum 20% tip. “

So support some local restaurants and benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities. The Fort Worth Business Press is a sponsor as is Tanglewood Moms, New Country 96.3, FW Grills.com, the Ink Spot Printing, Pinnacle Bank, Acme Brick and Rahr & Sons.  

Burger Week
Previous articleTarrant County reports 10 COVID deaths on Friday
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

3 questions about tequila, answered

AP News -
Jeffrey Miller, Colorado State University In less than a...
Read more
Culture

Grab your salt and limes! It’s National Tequila Day!

FWBP Staff -
Just in time for National Tequila Day, Uncle Julio’s frozen margaritas are now available for to-go curbside pick-up at all DFW-area Uncle...
Read more
Culture

Thai serial killer cremated after decades as museum display

AP News -
By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and GRANT PECK Associated PressNONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — For decades, some Thai parents warned their naughty children that if...
Read more
Culture

How the images of John Lewis being beaten during ‘Bloody Sunday’ went viral

AP News -
Aniko Bodroghkozy, University of Virginia On March 7, 1965,...
Read more
Culture

Love avocados? Thank the toxodon

AP News -
Jeffrey Miller, Colorado State University Given avocado’s popularity today,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX