Burger Week set for Aug. 24-30

Burger Week is coming Aug. 24-30 this year, presented by What’s Up Fort Worth. What’s Up is partnering with some of Fort Worth’s favorite eateries to bring a hamburger experience at a good price!

What’s Up says “Don’t let the $5 burger bring out the cheap in you. You are getting a $10-$15 burger for $5, so we suggest a minimum 20% tip. “

So support some local restaurants and benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities. The Fort Worth Business Press is a sponsor as is Tanglewood Moms, New Country 96.3, FW Grills.com, the Ink Spot Printing, Pinnacle Bank, Acme Brick and Rahr & Sons.