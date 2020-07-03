2020 40 Under 40: JEREMY MOLINAR

JEREMY MOLINAR, 32

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MOLINAR PROPERTY GROUP

Molinar Property Group was founded in 2014 and is a general contracting, property development and construction management firm serving diverse market sectors Including retail, industrial, commercial office, health care, hospitality, religious and financial services.

The company offers a variety of services from ground up construction to property management and everything in between.

Molinar launched his career as a project manager working in the retail and restaurant industry where he began gaining his knowledge and experience. That eventually led him to become a retail director where he was building for major market sectors in the industry.

The company says that project managers in the Molinar Property Group all hold extensive portfolio’s and are trained with the latest property management software in construction management to allow efficiency in operations.

“Our goal as a general contractor is to provide our clients with effective communication and real time project updates to create an experience that can’t be matched in the market today,” the company said.

“Molinar Property Group’s mission is building relationships with integrity and experience. We strive for growth and the satisfaction of each customer, with every assignment. Do you have a particular vision for a project? Let us make it ours too! We believe this is the foundation of excellence for both us and you, our client,” the company said on its website.

Molinar and his wife have 6-year-old triplet boys

He graduated from Burleson High School in 2005 and holds an associate’s degree from Weatherford College.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Mountain Valley Country Club at age 11.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

Top Gun

What other profession would you like to try?

Lawyer.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My mother. She has taught me strong work ethics and great core values.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

A few years after high school.

What is your favorite song?

Living and Living Well, George Strait

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

A Molinar Property Group Hard Hat: Promote safety awareness.