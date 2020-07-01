Capua steps up as president of the Rotary Club of Fort Worth





Carlo Capua, Fort Worth native and serial entrepreneur, is the new president of the Rotary Club of Fort Worth.

Capua was passed the mantle on June 30, becoming one of the youngest presidents in the 113-year club’s history. Rotary is the world’s largest service organization with 1.2 million members and 33,000 clubs worldwide.

After teaching in Japan and Mexico for seven years prior, Capua joined Rotary in 2009, plugging back into his hometown and starting Z’s Café.

He led Rotary delegations to Toluca, Mexico and eSwatini (formerly the Kingdom of Swaziland) to promote literacy and distribute wheelchairs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Capua started the Crisis Meals Project to provide food to struggling families in the Fort Worth ISD and the local community.



Capua has received several community recognitions including the Samaritan House’s Spirit of Hope Award in 2014, Fort Worth Sister Cities’ Bob Bolen Award for Outstanding Board Leadership in 2019, and Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains recognition as Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout, also in 2019.

“Carlo’s first trip to eSwatini was an epiphany of sorts. He came back inspired to start Z’s Café, a social enterprise focused on hiring low-income men and women to return to the workforce with dignity. The year after Z’s Café was founded, Carlo became a Rotarian and I found his sense of urgency and entrepreneurial spirit a welcome addition to our club,” J.R. Labbe, senior vice president at JPS Health Network and a past president of Rotary Club of Fort Worth, said in the announcement.



Capua has plans to use his new role to tackle critical and timely issues facing Fort Worth.

“We have a diverse group of community leaders in our Rotary Club,” Capua said. “I hope to use this platform to spark larger conversations on social justice and equity. These issues won’t solve themselves. It takes thoughtful conversations, done with civility and dignity, to achieve meaningful change.”

The Rotary Club of Fort Worth was established on Feb. 27, 1913. Its members include many of the city’s prominent business, professional and civic leaders. Rotary’s motto is: Service Above Self.

– FWBP Staff