Casa Mañana announces COVID-19 response

Casa Mañana has announced new seating configurations and new shows in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Productions originally designed for the Reid Cabaret Theatre will now be on the mainstage to allow for social distancing, the theatre said in a news release. Audience members will sit at tables 2, 3 or 4, spread out across the stage. Adjustments will be made so that audience members are only sitting with their respective parties, and the number of tables will be limited. Performers, limited to four or five, will be spread out across a stage that has been built over the first few rows of the original seats.



Staff will follow strict sanitary guidelines, including health screenings prior to coming to work, and wearing gloves and face masks. Performances will not have an intermission, and restrooms will be closely monitored for capacity and cleaned frequently.

“This is an opportunity for our audience members to experience Casa Mañana in a way they never have before,” said Wally Jones, president and executive producer. “We are well-below current capacity restrictions and will take the utmost care in ensuring our patrons feel safe and can enjoy the performances.”

Taylor Rodriguez: A Tribute to the King, originally slated for March, has been rescheduled in the new space for Aug. 18-22, 2020. Come Together: When the 60s Meets the 70s has been rescheduled from April to Sept. 15-19, 2020. Two new shows complete the mini-season: Queen of the Night: An Evening with Whitney, Sept. 29-Oct. 3, 2020, and Frank Sinatra: The Second Century, Oct. 13-17, 2020.

All mainstage productions have been postponed until November, the theatre said in the news release.

The 2020-21 mainstage season schedule:

Broadway Series:

Matilda the Musical, Oct. 30 – Nov. 8, 2020

Choir of Man, March 2-7, 2021

Newsies, May 15-23, 2021

Steel Magnolias, June 5-13, 2021

Smokey Joe’s Café, July 24 – Aug. 1, 2021

Bonnie & Clyde, Aug. 6-8, 2021

Children’s Theatre Series:

Frosty the Snowman, Nov. 21 – Dec. 23, 2020

Shrek the Musical, Feb. 5-19, 2021

Grace for President, March 20 – April 4, 2021

Disney’s The Descendants, April 17 – May 2, 2021

Due to scheduling constraints, the 2020-21 Children’s Theatre season productions of Junie B. Jones Is not a Crook and Fly Guy the Musical have been cancelled.

– FWBP Staff