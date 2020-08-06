93.3 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 6, 2020
CultureFood

Cheetos, mac ‘n cheese together at last

By FWBP Staff
Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese delivers the same bold and intense flavor experience of regular Cheetos and comes in three varieties: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño. (PRNewsfoto/Cheetos) courtesy photo

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

We’ve got some news from a spokescat. Never thought I’d type that sentence. Cheetos’ spokescat, Chester Cheetah is rolling out the orange carpet for the brand’s newest too-good-to-be-true product — Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese.

Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese delivers the same bold and intense flavor experience of regular Cheetos and comes in three varieties: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese comes in three varieties: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.  Made with authentic Cheetos cheesiness using Chester’s Top-Secret Seasoning, the corkscrew pasta noodles are even inspired by Chester’s cheetah tail. It’s the brand’s latest way of delivering on Cheetos fans’ contagious creativity and excitement over making more things Cheetos things.

“We’ve seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans through the years, taking our product and using as an actual ingredient in recipes — whether at restaurants, or now more than ever, at home,” said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP, CMO Frito-Lay North America. “Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese borrows that culinary inspiration to provide a mischievous mashup of an ordinary fan favorite. We’re putting our orange-dusted fingerprints on an at-home staple at a time when home mealtime occasions are on the rise.”

Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese is the newest innovation from both divisions of PepsiCo Foods North America — Frito-Lay North America and Quaker Foods North America, which manages the Pasta Roni brand.

“This one-of-a-kind innovation leverages the strength of our brands to hack into a household staple and take it to the next level with unique flavor experiences only Cheetos can provide,” said Kristin Kroepfl, VP, CMO Quaker Foods North America. “We look forward to bringing our passionate consumers the same Cheetos taste in a brand new way.”

Beginning August 8, fans can pick up Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese in both single box and cup format at Walmart stores nationally or online for a suggested retail price of 98 cents. Keep an eye out for the product to be available at retailers nationwide in 2021.

For more information about Cheetos Mac’n Cheese, visit www.cheetos.com or http://www.walmart.com/cheetos. Or follow us @Cheetos on Instagram and Facebook and @ChesterCheetah on Twitter.  

