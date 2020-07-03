Chef Marcus Paslay’s Provender Hall opens In Mule Alley

Provender Hall, the new American comfort food concept from chef and restaurateur Marcus Paslay (Piattello Italian Kitchen, Clay Pigeon), opens July 4 in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

The name is a hat tip to the area’s cattle-centric history, the announcement said.

Paslay’s restaurant features a menu that spans oysters on the half-shell to chicken gumbo to a buffalo tenderloin, with salads and sides such as crispy okra, braised greens and cheddar-cheese grits also on offer.



“This is really the way I like to eat,” Paslay said in a news release. “I find a lot of comfort in this style of dining — it’s like a Texas brasserie.”

Many of the dishes focus on the element of smoke, with a live fire playing an important role thanks to a J&R smoker and a J&R wood-burning grill.

The supper menu includes a smoked chicken half-bird with chimichurri and grilled lemons, blackened shrimp and grits with a blistered tomato beurre blanc, and a smoked pork chop with a white-bean stew.

Marcus Paslay Photo by Joyce Marshall

Provender Hall on Monday, June 29, 2020. Photo by Joyce Marshall



Paslay is cooking with chef Scott Lewis, who also directs Piattello’s kitchen. Lewis takes on a new role with the opening of Provender Hall, overseeing kitchen operations at all of Paslay’s restaurants. Front-of-house operations will be steered by Kellen Hamrah, who also has a new role in managing bar and service for the three restaurants.

An expansive patio along iconic Exchange Avenue will be open for patrons to dine on in the coming weeks.



Provender Hall Photo by Joyce Marshall

Paslay views the restaurant, the second to open in the multimillion-dollar under-construction 180,000-square-foot Mule Alley, as a casual venue. In the near future, a mid-afternoon menu will also be made available.

Provender Hall is located at 122 E. Exchange Ave. and is open Sunday and Thursday, 4:30-9 p.m. and Friday/Saturday, 4:30­0 p.m.

Lunch hours will be announced shortly.

– FWBP Staff