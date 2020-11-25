Sundance Square Christmas tree brightens up Downtown Fort Worth

58.5 F
By FWBP Staff
Sundance Christmas tree night courtesy

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

 The installation of the 2020 Fort Worth Christmas Tree at Sundance Square is now complete. Due to the pandemic and out of an abundance of caution, Sundance Square Plaza remains closed to the public and Santa Claus is doing his part to help prevent community spread, skipping his annual residency in the Plaza.

Visitors and guests of Sundance Square restaurants and shops, and families out driving to see all of Fort Worth’s holiday decorations, can view Sundance Square’s majestic tree from downtown streets and sidewalks with the most spectacular views up and down Main Street between the Fort Worth City Convention Center and the Tarrant County Courthouse, Sundance said in a news release.

christmas tree at Sundance Tree
Sundance Christmas tree 2020 courtesy

Evening and weekend parking is free downtown.
This year’s 55-foot Blue Spruce evergreen is from Michigan and is decorated with more than 12,000 white LED lights. The tree’s lights will shine nightly from 6 to 11 p.m. through the Christmas Epiphany. Jan. 6, 2021.

Sponsors of the 2020 Fort Worth Christmas Tree at Sundance Square include Elaine and Neils Agather, Amon G. Carter Foundation, Sasha and Ed Bass, Downtown Fort Worth Inc., Fine Line Group, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Promotion and Development Fund, Green Mountain Energy Company, Hillwood, Dee J. Kelly Foundation, Kelly Hart & Hallman, Luther King Capital Management, Miles Foundation, North Texas Community Foundation, Rainwater Charitable Foundation, Sid W. Richardson Foundation, Sundance Square, TECS Electric Ltd, Visit Fort Worth and Wildcat Crane. Special thanks are extended to Mayor Betsy Price, members of the Fort Worth City Council, County Judge Glen Whitley, and our Tarrant County Commissioners.

