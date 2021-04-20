City leaders seek input on Heritage, Paddock park projects

Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc. (DFWII), in partnership with the City of Fort Worth, is moving forward with Heritage Park, Paddock Park, and associated streetscape projects.

After a Request for Qualifications process, DFWII entered into a contract for design services with MIG, a national design, planning, and architecture firm. MIG has offices in San Antonio and most recently completed Confluence: The Trinity River Master Plan. The MIG team includes local partners Huitt-Zollars and Emraes. Bennett Benner Partners will continue their role as lead on the restoration of Heritage Plaza.

Canopy Walk and Stairs Bennett Benner Partners

DFWII is holding virtual public meetings to discuss design concepts, park enhancements and to receive community feedback.

“The more public participation we have, the better the end product will be,” said Assistant City Manager Valerie Washington. “This project will serve the entire city, our guests, and visitors.

Virtual public meetings to are scheduled for:

April 20, 2021, at 5:30 PM

April 21, 2021, at 12 PM

April 21, 2021, at 5:30 PM

Registration is required to receive a meeting link. Please visit dfwi.org to register.

“This is a milestone project for DFWII and downtown,” said Eddie Broussard, DFWI Chairman. “Connecting downtown so directly to Heritage Plaza and the river is a long-sought goal for the entire community.”