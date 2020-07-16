City Works Eatery in Clearfork, Plano re-open after 4 month closure

Following a four-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bottleneck Management on July 16 announced the re-opening of City Works Eatery & Pour House at 5288 Monahans Ave. in Fort Worth and City Works Eatery & Pour House at 3680 The Star Blvd. in Frisco. Both locations re-opened their doors on Wednesday, July 15.

City Works, which opened in The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth in December 2017 and The Star in Frisco in August 2017, remain vibrant and energetic restaurants with a focus on classic American food and an expansive beer and beverage list. With a spacious interior and outdoor patio with socially distanced tables, private dining areas, and over 90 craft beer handles and eight wines on draft, City Works offers something for everyone this summer.

“It’s so exciting to be able to re-open our doors, bring our employees back on, and begin serving our guests again, safely and in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and our local authorities,” says Angela Zoiss, Vice President of Marketing for Bottleneck Management. “We are ecstatic to be able to re-connect with our guests in the Fort Worth and Frisco areas and around the country and do what we do best.”

After conducting a survey to guests to gather feedback on their comfort level returning to the restaurant, Bottleneck Management and the City Works team have implemented new measures to ensure the safety of guests and all employees. These new procedures include mandating employees to wear masks and wash their hands every 30 minutes, setting up hand sanitizing stations throughout the restaurant and patio, scheduling sanitization of all shared surfaces every 30 minutes, limiting physical contact and touchpoints, and maintaining proper social distancing guidelines. Bottleneck Management has also created a new staff position, the Shift Safety Manager, to ensure protocol is being followed by all staff.

City Works offers a well-rounded menu for dine-in guests with a few new menu items. The menu includes bar bites and appetizers such as beer battered Fried Pickles, Nashville Hot or Southern Fried Popcorn Chicken with ranch dressing, and the new Queso Dip with hot chorizo, pepper jack cheese sauce, queso fresco, green onions, and micro cilantro, served with corn tortilla chips. The menu also offers burgers and handhelds like the signature City Works Burger with aged white cheddar, shredded iceberg lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, red onion, and a dill pickle, and the buttermilk breaded Fried Chicken Sandwich made with spicy bread and butter pickles and Carolina mustard BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. City Works also serves the Impossible Burger topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onion, and vegan roasted-garlic horseradish aioli. Entrées include Smoked BBQ Ribs, City Works Chopped Salad, andthe new Tex Mex Mac & Cheese with spicy chorizo, roasted jalapeno, jack cheese sauce, crispy tortilla strips, and cilantro over cavatappi.

The restaurant also hosts a Rock n’ Roll themed brunch on the weekends until 3 p.m. complete with Rock n’ Roll music. Beginning on Saturday, July 18, the menu features dishes like Mother’s Little Helper bowl with smoked cheddar grits, braised pork belly, breakfast sausage, and fried egg, topped with smoked tomato and charred scallion relishand Chak Shuka Khan with spicy tomato sauce, sunny-side up eggs, and goat cheese served with a toasted garlic baguette.Groups can also indulge in shareable dishes like Dock of the Beignets derived from Café du Monde’s famous recipe for French doughnuts served with chocolate hazelnut sauce and mixed berry jam for dipping.

Brunch beverage offerings include the Beermosa made with the restaurant’s signature beer, Bottlenectar, Tanqueray gin, and orange juice; the Flapjack Old Fashioned made with rye whiskey, butterscotch Schnapps, candied maple syrup, bacon, and orange bitters; and the Hot Blooded, an 18 oz. spicy Bloody Mary crowned with fried onion rings and garnished with a celery stalk and a skewer loaded with candied bacon, housemade spicy pickles, a cheese curd, an olive, cornichon, pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, and a hard-boiled egg. Guests can also order mimosas by the flight by choosing four flavors with options such as classic, Bellini, Aperol, rosé, paloma, tropical, and more.https://www.cityworksrestaurant.com/