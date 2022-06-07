Cliburn Competition semifinals start Wednesday at Bass Hall

The 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition enters the semifinal phase Wednesday with 12 pianists remaining after two days of quarterfinal eliminations at TCU’s Van Cliburn Concert Hall.

The semifinals will be held Wednesday-Sunday (June 8-12), at Bass Performance Hall, with six competitors advancing to the final round June 14-18.

Each of the semifinalists will perform a 60-minute solo recital and a Mozart Concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Nicholas McGegan conducting. The complete schedule of competition and ticket information can be found on The Cliburn Competition website.

The semifinalists are: