Cliburn Competition unveils official artwork for 2025 event

The official artwork of the 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition was unveiled Nov. 16, and Cliburn officials said the artwork will be prominently featured in all materials related to the Seventeenth Cliburn Competition.

The competition will be held May 21-June7, 2025, at two locations, the Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU and Bass Performance Hall in downtown Fort Worth. Applications to compete in the 2025 Cliburn are now open for pianists ages 18–30 and are due Oct. 16, 2024. More information is available online.

The competition artwork features “Chromesthesia” which was originally commissioned for the Cliburn’s first-ever mural, painted in May 2022 at 113 South Main Street in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood. The mural by Austin-based muralist DAAS was a lasting gift to the city of Fort Worth and a celebration of the Cliburn’s 60th Anniversary.

DAAS is a contemporary artist, internationally recognized for his vibrant, engaging paintings and murals. His artwork and murals can be seen in countries around the world, including Japan, China, Portugal, Italy, Jordan, USA, Nepal and the Dominican Republic. The Cliburn mural was his first project in Fort Worth.

About the Cliburn

Established in Fort Worth in 1962, the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition advances classical piano music throughout the world with international competitions, education programs and concert series. Dedicated to its original focus of launching and supporting the careers of emerging artists, ages 18–30. the Cliburn shares the transformative powers of music with a wide global audience through fully produced webcasts and by providing comprehensive career management and concert bookings to its winners. The Cliburn also produces the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival for exceptional 13- to 17-year-old pianists and the Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition for outstanding non-professional pianists age 35 and older. More information is available online.

Important dates

Oct. 16, 2023: Applications Open

Spring 2024: Premium Ticket Subscription Packages On Sale

Oct. 16, 2024: Applications Due

Early 2025: Single Tickets On Sale; Screening Auditions Schedule Announced

March 9–15, 2025: Screening Auditions in Fort Worth

April 2, 2025: 30 Competitors Announced

May 21–June 7, 2025: Seventeenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

Information for this article was provided by the Cliburn.